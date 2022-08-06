Read on www.robesonian.com
‘Together as one’ after 50 years: Reunion planned for 1972 RSHS football, cheerleading teams
ROCKINGHAM — When the Richmond Raider football team held its first practice in the summer of 1972, Bennie Howard and Ricky Treadaway remember the blistering heat that met them and their teammates on the field. Around them was a group of 40 players and four coaches, brought together from...
DYWS: Lumberton competitive in majors loss; other host teams also fall
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association doesn’t play the majors format of Dixie Youth Baseball during its regular sea
Scotland High grad and ECU commit in battle of his life after having part of leg amputated
Laurinburg, N.C. — Parker Byrd was set to be an incoming freshman on the East Carolina baseball team in the coming months. The Scotland High graduate figured to be entering into what would be a cherished part of his young life in a few weeks, starting classes at the same university he committed to before even playing in a high school game.
Dixie Youth World Series Sunday results & remaining schedule
AAA Saturday, Aug. 6 Game 1: Georgia 23, Arkansas 3 (3 inn.) Game 2: Alabama 16, Lumberton 2
PHOTOS: Saturday at Dixie Youth World Series
Members of the North Carolina and Tennessee AAA teams form a handshake line after Saturday’s Dixie Youth World Series game in Lumberton.
wkml.com
Kevin Conner 5K Set to Honor Fallen Columbus County Trooper
A Columbus County State Trooper will be honored once again, with the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run on October 15. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Kevin Conner lost his life when he was killed during a traffic stop on October 17, 2018. He left behind his wife, Miranda, and his children, Briley and Braxson.
dillonheraldonline.com
CareSouth Welcomes FNP Haley Jones To Dillon Center
CareSouth Carolina welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Haley Jones to its Dillon Center, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, S.C. Jones, a Dillon County native, brings with her more than nine years of experience in nursing as well as a passion for serving those in rural areas where healthcare is so needed.
bladenonline.com
East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp Helped Kids With Education Skills
The East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp concluded its 19-day session on Thursday, Aug. 4. The camp, which was sponsored by Men and Women United, Zara Betterment and surrounding churches, was open to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. It began July 11. Photos by Kenneth Armstrong. “The purpose of the...
dillonheraldonline.com
Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon
Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — $5 turned into $200,000 for Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville. Campbell bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket scratch-off from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
Stretch of road in Fayetteville to get extra police patrols this weekend after multiple shootings
Fayetteville, N.C. — Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend after multiple shootings, injuries even death this past week. The stretch of road is lined with hotels, motels and other lodging. The mid-point for drivers traveling between New York and...
First Friday Gullah Geechee Fest in Atlantic Beach keeping African culture alive
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A festival held Friday in Atlantic Beach focused on African culture. The African Gullah Geechee Fest featured food, live music and items such as seagrass baskets. Sherry Suttles, the founding president of the Gullah Geechee group, said the town typically only gets attention during the annual Bike Week held during […]
dillonheraldonline.com
Eagle Pleads Guilty In Shooting
Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles accepted a guilty plea from Kenny Eagle, age 27, in Dillon County General Sessions Court. Eagle admitted his guilt to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting a man three times in August of 2019. During the hearing, Eagle said he shot the man because the man had disrespected Eagle’s mother during a verbal altercation. The victim had no weapon and did not make any threats of physical harm during either the verbal dispute or when Eagle approached him.
cbs17
Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
Our History: Old Brown Marsh Presbyterian Church
INSCRIPTION: Organized prior to 1756 by Scottish settlers. Present building constructed 1818. Third building on site. First t
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
