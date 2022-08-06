On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).

SHALLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO