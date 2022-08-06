ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lumberton, NC
Lumberton, NC
Sports
City
Dallas, NC
wkml.com

Kevin Conner 5K Set to Honor Fallen Columbus County Trooper

A Columbus County State Trooper will be honored once again, with the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run on October 15. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Kevin Conner lost his life when he was killed during a traffic stop on October 17, 2018. He left behind his wife, Miranda, and his children, Briley and Braxson.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

CareSouth Welcomes FNP Haley Jones To Dillon Center

CareSouth Carolina welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Haley Jones to its Dillon Center, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, S.C. Jones, a Dillon County native, brings with her more than nine years of experience in nursing as well as a passion for serving those in rural areas where healthcare is so needed.
DILLON, SC
bladenonline.com

East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp Helped Kids With Education Skills

The East Arcadia Summer Enrichment Camp concluded its 19-day session on Thursday, Aug. 4. The camp, which was sponsored by Men and Women United, Zara Betterment and surrounding churches, was open to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. It began July 11. Photos by Kenneth Armstrong. “The purpose of the...
EAST ARCADIA, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcintyre
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
WBTW News13

Downtown Florence restaurant feeling effects of staffing dilemma

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Staffing problems seen across South Carolina and the U.S. are now affecting an iconic downtown Florence restaurant. Management at Victors said they can’t get new hires to stick around. “For the most part, people stick around for about two weeks, then don’t come back,” said Bria Welch, the restaurant’s marketing manager. […]
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off ticket

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — $5 turned into $200,000 for Nyasia Campbell of Whiteville. Campbell bought her lucky Mega Bucks ticket scratch-off from Minuteman Food Mart on Washington Street in Whiteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize and, after required tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Unc Pembroke#Youth Sports#Parade#The U S Army
The Planking Traveler

Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
SHALLOTTE, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Eagle Pleads Guilty In Shooting

Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles accepted a guilty plea from Kenny Eagle, age 27, in Dillon County General Sessions Court. Eagle admitted his guilt to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for shooting a man three times in August of 2019. During the hearing, Eagle said he shot the man because the man had disrespected Eagle’s mother during a verbal altercation. The victim had no weapon and did not make any threats of physical harm during either the verbal dispute or when Eagle approached him.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy