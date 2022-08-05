News Digest: First Weekends on Main | Back to school next week | EBRPD programs Saturday in Tri-Valley

Read on calmatters.network
Around Town: Fifth grader to bring a Free Little Library to East Palo Alto
In the latest Around Town column, news about a local fifth grader’s plan to create a Free Little Library in East Palo Alto and a Stanford University swimmer who was named the Pac-12 Woman of the Year. BUILD IT, AND THEY WILL COME … During the early part of...
Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale
After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
Wheatley: Cambrian Village is a strong step forward for San Jose
Today, the San Jose City Council will consider approving the Cambrian Village mixed-use project that would bring 428 much-needed new homes to San Jose. Cambrian has a longtime history of being a social hub for the area, but it did not age like a fine wine. Today it stands a largely vacant strip mall with acres of unused surface parking. This 70+ year-old site needs to be redeveloped in order to continue to serve the community.
San Jose leaders oppose liquor license
A San Jose mini-market wants to sell alcohol, but is getting pushback from the city. The San Jose Planning Commission voted unanimously in May to recommend a permit for the For You Mini Market, located at 350 Barack Obama Blvd., to sell alcohol. Commissioner Chuck Cantrell was absent. But Mayor...
Livermore citizen group sues city for not processing Eden Housing referendum
Newly formed community group Move Eden Housing filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court last Monday, taking their efforts to force the city to process their referendum petition a step further. The referendum petition seeks to overturn the City Council’s May approval of an amended disposition, development and loan...
San Jose officials to weigh housing at VTA train station
VTA is on a mission to dig itself of out the red by building thousands of new homes in Santa Clara County. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council will consider approving hundreds of residences near the Blossom Hill light rail station. The project is part of VTA’s long-term plan to develop its land along the agency’s transit corridors. By leasing surplus land near light rail stations to private developers or government housing agencies, VTA hopes to collect steady revenue from leases and new riders. The transportation agency sees this as a strategy to address Santa Clara County’s housing shortage and its own financial problems.
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
BART uses weed-eating goats to reduce fire risk, noise pollution
BART is employing goats to reduce fire risk and cut noise pollution on hillsides along train routes in the Bay Area, continuing a practice that began about five years ago and has created other unintended benefits. Transit agency officials say the four-legged weed-eaters offer advantages to using lawn mowers and...
The Biz Beat: ‘Memories of Vietnam’ in San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội dishes
The magic of the pho and other Vietnamese food at San Jose’s Phở Hà Nội begins with beef broth bubbling in a cauldron that is almost as tall as owners Huyen “Helen” and Harry Nguyen. Over 500 shank bones are gently simmered for 24 hours, and the results are elegant and rich with marrow.
Opinion: Renters need a broad coalition to unite
I am a renter, along with 46% of other Palo Altans. With the city’s population nearing 50% resident renters, I am far from alone. A single mom, I am raising my school-age children as fourth-generation Palo Altans. We relocated here in 2014, when there was a less than 1% vacancy in the city’s rental market. We came from the poorest county in northern California and landed in the richest.
The call of the wild: From paralyzed seagulls to skunks caught in bear traps, Peninsula wildlife rescue workers have seen it all
Orphaned baby songbirds and poisoned seagulls. Small squirrels snapped up by cats. Skunks caught in bear traps. Wild animals in trouble like these throughout the Peninsula may — if they’re lucky — eventually find their way to one of a handful of wildlife rescue centers around the region.
Bramson: When the numbers don’t add up
Since 2015, over 20,000 people have left the streets to find permanent housing in Santa Clara County. Let that sink in for a second. It’s the population of many small cities in California. How have they found these new homes? It’s a combination of supportive services, rental subsidies, new...
