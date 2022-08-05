Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Work moves ahead for Route 981 roundabout, realignment in Mt. Pleasant Township
People who live and work along Route 981 in Mt. Pleasant Township have mixed feelings about a PennDOT project that is underway to reshape sections of the road as part of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project. The overall project is meant to improve safety and traffic flow in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Resource center set to open to help those with flood damage in Latrobe area
A resource center will be open for six hours Friday to provide assistance to victims of flooding in Unity Township and the surrounding areas. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Community College’s Latrobe campus at 130 Depot St. Attendees can learn...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland municipal authority moves forward with water, sewer upgrades
More than $2 million in upgrades, including water line replacements in Murrysville, were approved Wednesday by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. The authority will spend more than $1.3 million to replace a water line on Murry Highlands Circle and McWilliams Road that serves about 50 customers. Officials said the new pipeline will replace cast iron water lines.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Aug. 11, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Springdale to celebrate Community Day. Springdale Community Day will be from 11...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette-based cemetery company has new name, logo
A Jeannette-based cemetery company that is one of the largest privately owned gravesite operators in the country has a new name. CMS East is now known as Life Remembered. The 66-year-old company announced the name change one year after it was acquired by Pittsburgh private equity firm Stonewood Capital Management.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who paralyzed Latrobe woman in Parkway East crash sentenced to 2 to 4 years
A Wilkinsburg man who was in the throes of mental illness last year when he went on a 75-minute crime spree, including stealing two cars, striking pedestrians and causing a crash that led to a Latrobe woman’s paralysis, will serve two to four years’ incarceration. Derek Deleon Brown,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny County to treat mosquitos for West Nile virus
Thursday evening, the Allegheny County Health Department will take steps to reduce the South Side mosquito population in hopes of minimizing the risk of West Nile virus. Between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., the department will spray mosquito pesticide Zenivex E20 in numerous South Side neighborhoods, where mosquito samples continue to test positive for the virus.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Highland Park pool closed for rest of summer
Pittsburgh officials announced Tuesday that the Highland Park Pool will remained closed for the rest of the summer because of damage caused by heavy rains and a mudslide. Storms last week caused mud to run into both the kiddie pool and the main pool. Officials said the repairs required to reopen the facility were extensive and labor intensive and could not be completed before the end of the season, which typically finishes in early September.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
wtae.com
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burgettstown man dies in motorcycle crash
A Burgettstown man died after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Robinson, Washington County. James Jancart, 51, was wearing a helmet when he lost control of the motorcycle at around 11:30 p.m. on Beech Hollow Road, according to the Washington County coroner. Jancart traveled up an embankment, crashed into a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills School District to form its own police force
Penn Hills School District officials are in the process of creating a school police force. The board unanimously voted to authorize administrators and Solicitor Bruce Dice to “take the next steps” in forming the force at a special meeting Aug. 3, according to district documents. Steps include petitioning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Scottdale man found in North Huntingdon motel after removing ankle bracelet
A Scottdale man who was free on bail on drug and gun charges is accused of cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet and hiding out in a North Huntingdon motel, according to court papers. Westmoreland County sheriff’s deputies tracked Donald M. Young, 46, over several days before apprehending him Friday....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 dead, 12 wounded in weekend violence across Allegheny County
A violent night in Pittsburgh capped off a weekend of carnage across Allegheny County that left 2 people dead and 12 injured between Friday night and early Monday. Stephone Drayton, 40, died around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, less than an hour after he and three others were shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side. On Tuesday morning, police announced that a teenager shot early Monday in the Hill District had died.
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Flooding at Naser Foods in Westmoreland County
PLEASANT UNITY, Pa. — Parts of Westmoreland County were hit hard by Friday night'sflash floods in western Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer Cody Barnhart shared video of high water rushing outside the Naser Foods store in Unity Township. (Watch the video above.) The National Weather Service also shared...
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
Community in Westmoreland County recovering after flooding
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several people in Westmoreland County had to evacuate their homes after flooding crept into their homes and washed though their community. County dispatchers said one of the areas hit the hardest was Dorothy Patch in Unity Township. Creek water began to rise near the community...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leet names Brian Jameson as new interim police chief
Leet officials have appointed a new interim police chief as the township continues its legal battles with the township’s former top cop. Commissioners unanimously voted Aug. 8 to hire Brian Jameson as the police department’s temporary leader. Jameson, 50, of Ambridge, has more than 26 years of law...
