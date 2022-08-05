Read on www.fantasypros.com
fantasypros.com
Tyler Anderson picks up the win in sweep of Padres Sunday
Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings on Sunday, striking out three, walking one, and giving up two hits for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in a 4-0 game against the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Anderson picked up his 13th win of the season on Sunday as...
fantasypros.com
Domingo German strikes out three in tough-luck loss Saturday
Domingo German pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out three in New York’s 1-0 loss in St. Louis on Saturday. German falls to 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, and 13 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. German has improved in each of his four starts since returning from the IL with right shoulder impingement syndrome. Unfortunately for German, his best start so far came in a 1-0 loss. Since being shelled for five runs in three innings in his first start back, German is 1-1 in his last three starts with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings. German will look to get back to .500 in his next start on Friday against the Red Sox in Boston.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Montgomery tosses five shutout innings Saturday against Yankees
Jordan Montgomery tossed five shutout innings on the mound for the Cardinals Saturday, allowing just two hits while also walking one and striking out one in the Cardinals' 1-0 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Montgomery has allowed three runs or less in five of his last seven starts, posting...
fantasypros.com
Edwin Diaz saves first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Braves
Edwin Diaz recorded two outs in the ninth inning of the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves to earn his 25th save of the season. It didn't look like Diaz would be needed with the Mets holding an 8-2 lead heading into the ninth, but Yoan Lopez ran into trouble, necessitating Diaz's appearance. He induced a ground ball and a strikeout to lock down the game, needing just seven pitches total. He's a dominant force right now and may be available for the second game of the doubleheader, if necessary. If not, he'll be ready to go on Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Jason Heyward (knee) done for season, will be released next year
Heyward has one year remaining on his $184 million contract, but there's no need for the Cubs to continue to roster him, even if it means eating the remainder of his salary. Heyward had one season with Chicago with more than 11 home runs and although his defense was exemplary for much of his contract, he had barely hit above the Mendoza line for the past two seasons. A healthy Heyward will catch on somewhere but he's almost certainly not going to make a fantasy impact.
fantasypros.com
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
fantasypros.com
Frankie Montas shelled for six runs in Yankees debut Sunday
Frankie Montas pitched three innings, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three in New York’s 12-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. Montas’ Yankee debut was not ideal for his new team or his fantasy managers. It was the first time this season Mantas had allowed six runs. Montas admitted after the game that he was “not in synch with [his] mechanics” so fantasy managers can probably chalk this one up to nerves. Montas had also been on the bereavement list this week dealing with a death in the family so that may have factored into Sunday's performance as well. Montas is 4-9 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings across 20 starts. He will look to make a better second impression in his next start on Saturday against the Red Sox.
fantasypros.com
Edwin Diaz strikes out the side in recording save on Sunday
Edwin Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning on Sunday against the Braves to record his 26th save of the season. Just your standard 64% CSW rate and 86% whiff rate for Diaz, who mowed through the Braves lineup like he was taking a stroll in the park. He now has a K/9 rate of 18.07 or more than two batters per inning, and is simply untouchable at the moment. Diaz's entrances have turned into events themselves, and with enormous confidence, a dominant arsenal, and a strong team behind him, he's likely going to finish the year with one of the best fantasy seasons for a closer ever.
fantasypros.com
Jesus Luzardo dominates Cubs on Sunday
Jesus Luzardo fired seven shutout innings in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Luzardo was outstanding Sunday afternoon in his second start back from a long stint on the IL. Over two starts since returning, the young lefty has given up just two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 11 across 12 innings. Luzardo should be rostered in pretty much all standard fantasy formats heading into a start versus the Braves on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Ian Anderson optioned to Triple-A on Sunday
Anderson has had a terrible season, with his 5.11 ERA being fourth-worst among starters. With the Braves' acquisition of Jake Odorizzi, they now have five starters they can start with relative confidence, and Anderson simply wasn't needed anymore. He'll try to get right in the minors but, to the extent you were still relying on him for some reason, feel free to move on.
fantasypros.com
Alex Kirilloff to undergo season-ending wrist surgery
Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending wrist surgery to shorten his ulnar bone, with the goal of being ready for spring training next year. (Aaron Gleeman on Twitter) Kirilloff has battled wrist injuries for each of the last two seasons, and his long-term viability as both a major-league and fantasy option are in doubt. Hopefully, this surgery does the trick but those in dynasty leagues should keep Kirilloff buried in your rankings for now.
fantasypros.com
George Kirby dominates in Game 1 of doubleheader Saturday
George Kirby earned the win in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, allowing one run on six hits across six innings to go along with eight strikeouts. Per usual, Kirby was consistently in the zone as he walked zero hitters for the fourth start this season. He allowed one run on three hits in the second inning, otherwise scattering three hits across the other five shutout innings that he tossed. After posting an impressive 2.21 ERA in July, Kirby has carried that over with an impressive outing to open August.
fantasypros.com
Jacob deGrom utterly dominant against Braves on Sunday
Jacob deGrom allowed two runs on a hit and walk over 5 2/3 innings against the Braves on Sunday. He struck out 12 and earned the win, moving to 1-0. deGrom was perfect through 5 2/3 innings before giving up a walk and a home run. He was absurdly dominant, generating 25 whiffs on 76 pitches, including 18 on 20 swings on his slider. That 90% whiff rate represents the highest mark for any starting pitcher on any one pitch ever since tracking began in 2008. The simple fact is that so long as deGrom is healthy, he's the best pitcher in the game and it isn't particularly close. He will take on the Phillies next where he'll likely dominate again.
fantasypros.com
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
fantasypros.com
George Springer (elbow) placed on the IL
Springer returned to the Blue Jays lineup Thursday after missing a few games due to a sore elbow before missing Friday's game and being placed on the IL the next day. Otto Lopez was recalled as the corresponding move, while Whit Merrifield figures to take over as the Blue Jays starter in centerfield while Springer is sidelined.
fantasypros.com
Lirim Hajrullahu leads way in Cowboys' kicking race
According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, K Lirim Hajrullahu has consistently been the leading kicker for the Dallas Cowboys in practice. (Michael Gehlken, Dallas Morning News) Fantasy Impact:. As of Saturday, August 6 when Gehlken's article was posted, former CFL kicker Hajrullahu was easily leading the way...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP, on track for Week 1
Dobbins suffered a torn ACL during the preseason last year and has been working his way back from that injury since that time. He has been adamant that he will be ready for Week 1, and this latest move by the Ravens gives an indication he may have been right. Fantasy managers should feel a lot more confident about drafting Dobbins around his ADP with this latest development, and the third-year RB should have the lead role in one of the league's best rushing offenses.
fantasypros.com
Jaime Barria hit with loss Saturday versus Mariners
Jaime Barria picked up the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners. Barria didn't have a bad start on Saturday, he just received no run support from his offense. The 26-year-old did struggle a bit with his command, as the four walks were a season-high. He now holds a solid 2.65 ERA in 57 2/3 innings of work in 2022. The righthander will likely continue his role as a spot starter or long-relief pitcher in Anaheim.
fantasypros.com
Reid Detmers cruises to win Saturday
Reid Detmers picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in seven innings of Saturday's 7-1 win over the Mariners. Detmers was great on Saturday, as he has been since rejoining the team in July. Since then, the lefthander has allowed four earned runs in 31 innings of work while striking out 38. This five-start stretch has been the best of his young career, and he should be a popular add in most fantasy leagues. The 23-year-old will likely take on the Twins next weekend.
fantasypros.com
Video: The 15 Safest Players to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
A couple of weeks ago, our experts took a look at breakout candidates. Identifying breakout candidates is a great way to get more production at a lower cost on draft day. But every player on your team won’t be a breakout candidate. You need those safe and reliable players to provide a solid foundation for your fantasy squads.
