Florida State football’s preseason camp is officially halfway complete. The Seminoles returned to the practice field Monday morning for a two-hour practice, which took place under partly cloudy, hot and humid weather. It was practice No. 10 for the Seminoles of the 20 they are allotted before game week begins. It was also the team’s first practice since the team’s scrimmage in the Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday night.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO