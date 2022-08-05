No 'one-size-fits-all fix' for broadband void, supply chain among issues frustrating farmers, bureau says

Read on www.lancasterfarming.com
Related
Lancaster Farming
How do we build a 'farm team for the future'? PA agriculture professionals weigh in
Aug. 8—SPRING TOWNSHIP — One of the most critical pieces of the farm economy is the next generation of farmers, ranchers and landowners, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, said during his fourth annual Agriculture Summit on Monday. He and other panelists focused on the challenges facing young farmers.
Lancaster Farming
Voters to help decide on Crebilly Farm preservation
Aug. 8—WESTTOWN — With a Nov. 8 referendum, township voters will decide whether to up their taxes, while likely voting on whether to save iconic viewshed Crebilly Farm from development. By voting "Yes," voters will tell the township officially that they prefer preserving the property for perpetuity. On...
Lancaster Farming
'Living in instability': Charities and their clients impacted by inflation, navigate need and costs
Aug. 7—SOMERSET — The number of families who receive meat, produce and other food items from the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank has grown over the past four months, said Benjamin Tawney, the bank's executive director. "We've surpassed 1,500 families served last month in Somerset through the mobile...
Lancaster Farming
A developer plans luxury homes on a beloved Main Line property. But locals are pushing to 'Save Rock Hill Farm.'
Aug. 8—The rolling hills, lush meadows, and verdant woodlands at Rock Hill Farm in Willistown offer glimpses of the past. They're also the focus of a battle about the future — not only of Willistown and Chester County, but of once-rural, suburbanizing communities in other collar counties of Philadelphia, where bucolic vistas long treasured by locals are giving way to McMansions and Wawas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster Farming
Residents fight back against proposed national park at the Delaware Water Gap
Aug. 8—Layton, N.J. — Alongside fields of wildflowers and on restaurant porches, written large outside a sportsmen's store above ads for firewood and deer corn, new signs and banners dot the landscape near the Delaware Water Gap in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. "No National Park," they read. The...
Lancaster Farming
Hemp Podcast Rooted in Ag Progress
Four years ago, we started publishing weekly episodes of the Industrial Hemp Podcast. This was about 5 months before the Farm Bill was signed into law that made hemp a legal commodity crop. But it was five years ago — at Ag Progress Days 2017 — that some very important...
Lancaster Farming
Penn State's Ag Progress Days returns this week. What to know about parking, exhibits and more
Aug. 8—Pennsylvania's largest agricultural exposition will take place this week, drawing in experts from across the U.S. and Canada. The free exposition takes place Aug. 9-11 at Penn State's Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center in Pennsylvania Furnace. Ag Progress has been held at Penn State's research center for...
Lancaster Farming
Winemakers from 12 of East Coast’s best wineries bring their ‘A’ game to daylong summit
For one day, at least, winemakers from a few of the best producers on the East Coast gathered at a winery in southeastern Pennsylvania to taste and trade notes. The Aug. 2 gathering was by invitation only and included two wineries apiece from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, New York’s Finger Lakes and also Long Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster Farming
PFBC spawns rainbow trout to produce next generation of stocked fish
Aug. 6—Staff and at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle, Cumberland County (Penn Township) this week conducted the spawning of Rainbow Trout. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old male trout, disinfecting eggs to prevent disease, and storing fertilized eggs in incubators. After approximately...
Lancaster Farming
High Five, Miss America
There’s nothing like Penn State’s Ag Progress Days. It’s like Burning Man for Pennsylvania farmers. The Lollapalooza of Agriculture. A Big Farming Deal. Ag Progress Days is the biggest farming event in the state for farmers. Sure, the Pennsylvania Farm Show might be a bigger event, but it’s mostly for the public, sort of like a zoo for people to come and look at farmers.
Comments / 0