Alexandria, MN

FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday

(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Alexandria, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3

LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Two injured in crash near Wadena

Two Wadena women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday west of Wadena in Otter Tail County. Angela Renee Paavola, 51, of Wadena was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was southbound on Otter Tail County Highway 29 in a 2013...
WADENA, MN
WJON

South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday

ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
SOUTH HAVEN, MN
willmarradio.com

Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.

