FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
willmarradio.com
Two dead in separate Crow Wing County crashes Saturday
(Rabbit Lake Township, MN) -- A Kettle River teen has died in a crash. The crash happened Saturday morning on Highway 210 and Crow Wing County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township. Authorities say the teen was driving a Jeep that collided with a Lincoln. The teen was killed and the Lincoln driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
DL-Online
Two injured in crash near Wadena
Two Wadena women were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday west of Wadena in Otter Tail County. Angela Renee Paavola, 51, of Wadena was taken to Tri-County hospital in Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. She was southbound on Otter Tail County Highway 29 in a 2013...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
South Haven Man Charged After Police Chase Friday
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man faces felony charges after an incident Friday night that included threats and a police chase. Thirty-two-year-old Kurtis Grossinger is charged with two counts of threats of violence and one count each of fleeing police and DWI. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called...
voiceofalexandria.com
Heavy rain falls across Minnesota over the weekend, We Fest impacted by storms
(Undated)--Heavy rain fell across parts of Minnesota over the weekend. In Martin County, 3.87 inches of rain fell in Odin. Willmar reported 3.15 inches, Mankato picked up 3.14 inches, New Ulm received 2.46 inches, and Bird Island had 1.46 inches. Here locally, Kensington Friday night into Saturday received 1.33 inches...
willmarradio.com
Three killed in semi-SUV crash west of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
