Mitchell J. Smaellie was born on April 16, 1956 to Robert and Ardell Smellie, in Driggs Idaho. He passed away August 4,2022 in the mountains near his home. Mitch grew up in Tetonia as the youngest of his family, graduating from Teton high school, afterwards he took the world by the horns. He was a jack of all trades, and good at everything he tried. He did everything from framing houses, brokering grain, driving school bus, down to driving dump truck from which he retired. As Mitch worked and traveled, he found one thing missing, love. He found his first wife and had two children Jake, and Russell. After divorcing his first wife he found love again in his second wife and gained another 2 sons, Tommy, and John. After his second marriage didn't work out, he finally met the one, Juli, and she brought with her Brent, Tom, and Nick. Finally, his family was full, and the search for love was over. Mitch really enjoyed the outdoors. He liked riding his four-wheeler, and snowmobiles. He had his huckleberry spots, that he only shared with his closest friends. His favorite way to spend time was with his grandkids, he could go on and on about his grandkids and their accomplishments, he was so proud of each of them. He and Juli have 19 grandkids, and 5 great grandkids He is survived by his wife Juli, his sons Tommy (Krissy) Nickerson, Jake (Adele) Smaellie, John (Kelsey) Smaellie, Brent (Stephany) Nuttall, Nick Nuttall, and Tom Nuttall; his siblings, Judy (Charlie) Cook, Annette Mendoza, Ken (Jane) Smaellie, Dale (Denice) Smellie, Jerelyn (Fred) Roth. Mitch was preceded in death by his youngest son Russell K. Smaellie, and his parents, Robert and Ardell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Mitch 4/16/1956 - 8/4/2022Smaellie.

DRIGGS, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO