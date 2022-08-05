Read on www.postregister.com
Adams, Zelma
Zelma Amorett Adams, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Idaho Falls on August 6, 2022. Zelma was born on February 19, 1932 near Aberdeen Idaho to George and Mae (Fifield) Peck. She was the 2nd oldest daughter in a family of 9 children. She had many cherished memories of working and playing on the family farm with her treasured siblings. While in high school, Zelma first met her future sweetheart Bob Adams at a football game when he politely, but firmly asked her to get off of his car. Wedding bells rang on June 9, 1950 in Pocatello, Idaho. A long awaited blessing came on April 13, 2013 when their marriage was solemnized and family sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. Zelma loved being a mother and filled her home with music, love, laughter, and gospel teachings. She was an excellent homemaker and a hard worker. She was a gifted seamstress, artist, gardner, florist, teacher and shared her talents liberally. Our mother followed the Savior's example by lightening burdens and scattering sunshine wherever she went. She had a special love for children and the elderly. She served faithfully in the church and set an example of devotion to God and family. Zelma looked forward to a heavenly reunion with her loving husband Bob, parents, siblings (Dorthy, Bobby, Leora, Gilbert, Jay) and many others. She is survived by her siblings Rulon, Clarence (laRie), Janiel (Les), and sister-in-law Connie. She will be deeply missed by her children; Katherine (Terrell) Smith, Scott (Janet) Adams, Jennifer (Jeff) Hunter, Travis (Kim) Adams, grandchildren and friends of all ages. Our family expresses gratitude for the excellent care our mother received from EIRMC and the medical community. We especially want to give thanks for the love and kindness shown to our mother and family by the great community of Shelley. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, August 13th 2022 at the Shelley 3rd and 5th Ward Building (513 South Park Ave.) The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00-7:30 PM at the Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30-10:40 at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Zelma 2/19/1932 - 8/6/2022Amorett Adams.
Egan, Kylee
Kylee Jo Egan, age 10 of Dubois, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kylee was born February 10, 2012 in Rexburg, Idaho to Brock Paul Egan and Kodi Jolene Van Eps Egan. She attended schools in West Jefferson, Idaho. Kylee is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had such a love for life. She loved going with her dad to help him on their family farm and feedlot. She was his favorite farm hand. Kylee loved anything to do with the outdoors and especially loved sunflowers. She loved riding her dirt bike, snow machine, and RZR riding with her family and friends. She loved playing basketball and dreamed of being a softball pitcher. Kylee also loved to craft and bake with her mom, sisters, aunts and especially her grandmothers. She loved the time she spent with her siblings doing all her various activities. Kylee had the biggest heart and was always giving to and helping others. She always greeted everyone with a huge hug. She is survived by her parents, Brock and Kodi Egan; siblings, Hunter, Shilo and Maesyn Egan of Dubois, ID; grandparents Brion and DeAnna Egan of Dubois, ID, Kathy Van Eps of Ammon, ID, and John Van Eps Sr. of Blackfoot, ID. Kylee was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Florence and Doyle Burnside, Angie and Leonard Egan, John and Freida Baxter, Jack Van Eps and Margene Jensen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Terreton Stake Center 1297 E. 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450. Visitations will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, all at the Stake Center. Interment will follow at the West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery, 1224 E 1500 N., Terreton, ID 83450. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby; condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Kylee 2/10/2012 - 8/3/2022Jo Egan.
Smaellie, Mitch
Mitchell J. Smaellie was born on April 16, 1956 to Robert and Ardell Smellie, in Driggs Idaho. He passed away August 4,2022 in the mountains near his home. Mitch grew up in Tetonia as the youngest of his family, graduating from Teton high school, afterwards he took the world by the horns. He was a jack of all trades, and good at everything he tried. He did everything from framing houses, brokering grain, driving school bus, down to driving dump truck from which he retired. As Mitch worked and traveled, he found one thing missing, love. He found his first wife and had two children Jake, and Russell. After divorcing his first wife he found love again in his second wife and gained another 2 sons, Tommy, and John. After his second marriage didn't work out, he finally met the one, Juli, and she brought with her Brent, Tom, and Nick. Finally, his family was full, and the search for love was over. Mitch really enjoyed the outdoors. He liked riding his four-wheeler, and snowmobiles. He had his huckleberry spots, that he only shared with his closest friends. His favorite way to spend time was with his grandkids, he could go on and on about his grandkids and their accomplishments, he was so proud of each of them. He and Juli have 19 grandkids, and 5 great grandkids He is survived by his wife Juli, his sons Tommy (Krissy) Nickerson, Jake (Adele) Smaellie, John (Kelsey) Smaellie, Brent (Stephany) Nuttall, Nick Nuttall, and Tom Nuttall; his siblings, Judy (Charlie) Cook, Annette Mendoza, Ken (Jane) Smaellie, Dale (Denice) Smellie, Jerelyn (Fred) Roth. Mitch was preceded in death by his youngest son Russell K. Smaellie, and his parents, Robert and Ardell. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Cache Clawson Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Mitch 4/16/1956 - 8/4/2022Smaellie.
Waggoner, Steven
Steven "Spanky" Neal Waggoner, 49, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, surrounded by his family. Steve was born November 12, 1972, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Waggoner and Doris McGary. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1990. He absolutely loved dirt bikes and motocross his whole life. He would spend many weekends either riding dirt bikes or going to motocross races. He also loved doing BMX with his children. In the span of 21 years, he enjoyed traveling and going to BMX races. Steve worked as a crane operator for 24 years and operated various heavy equipment machinery. Steve had three sons with his first wife; Jacob (Shania) Waggoner, Justin (Lyndsie) Waggoner, and Jordan Waggoner. He married Alyssa Waggoner on October 11, 1997, and together they had a son, Jayden Waggoner. He had one grandson, Noah Waggoner. Steve is also survived by three brothers, Paul Waggoner Jr, Ron (Wanda) Waggoner, and Jason (Samarra) McGary; and one sister, Kathy Waggoner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Waggoner; and sister, Bonnie Waggoner. A Celebration of Life will be held between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 4474 Yorkshire Lane, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Steven 11/12/1972 - 8/2/2022Neal Waggoner.
Elders For Justice to hold public testimonial
FORT HALL — The Elders For Justice — The Last Generation, a Native American advocacy group, are planning their second public testimonial of the year and this time it will be concerning tribal justice issues. The event will take place at the Shoshone-Bannock Junior-Senior High School and it...
Introducing a Teton classic to young hikers
It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time. As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
Jefferson County begins August with two large fires
Two large fires in Jefferson County on August 1 called for the attention of multiple fire departments in the area, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson. According to a press release from CFD, Jefferson dispatch received a call at about 2:37 p.m. saying there was a large fire in Camas National Wildlife Refuge in the Hamer area. Hamer Fire Department was already dispatched, and according to the release, CFD was requested as a neighboring department.
