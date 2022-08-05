Goodwin Nursing students return to Appalachia to provide medical assistance

An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.

