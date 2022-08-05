Goodwin Nursing students return to Appalachia to provide medical assistance

Read on www.goodwin.edu
Virginia married couple sentenced in real estate scheme
A husband and wife realty team from Wise County are headed to federal prison after they plead guilty to wire fraud in a scheme that netted them over $300,000 in commissions for sales that never existed.
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Man gets 20 years in federal prison for trafficking meth into Southwest Virginia
Virginia State Police announced on Monday that a man from Georgia has been given 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County.
993thex.com
Prisoner Attack Guard Receives Additional Prison Sentence, Plus Drug Charges
An inmate in Southwest Virginia, who received contraband from a visitor to the Lee Penitentiary in Duffield is now sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for assaulting a correctional officer. 38 year old Michael Selvidge’s case was pending when he was being held in another prison when he attacked an officer by striking him numerous times with his fists. During the attack, Selvidge took the officer’s pepper spray and emptied it onto the officers face and body. Selvidge received a nine year sentence for introducing drugs into a penal facility and an additional three years for assaulting the officer.
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
cardinalnews.org
Two weeks after Buchanan County flood, ‘the hardest part is getting ready to happen’
GRUNDY – Ida Proffitt sat on a couch in the lobby of the Comfort Inn in Grundy and folded clothes, one eye on the dark green swirls of the radar image that was lighting up the TV a few feet away. It was July 28, two weeks and two...
VSP: Pedestrian trying to help hurt driver seriously injured after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County pedestrian attempting to help an injured driver was seriously injured herself after a crash Friday. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), at 10:21 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on State Route 58A ran off the right side of the road. The Cherokee hit an […]
Richlands police charge male with possession of a firearm on school property
RICHLANDS, Va. (WJHL) – The Richlands Police Department (RPD) was notified of an allegedly intoxicated male in possession of a firearm on school property on Saturday. According to a post from the RPD, Zachary Cochran, 30, was asked to leave a football game at the Ernie Hicks Stadium. Staff at the stadium reporterly noticed Cochran […]
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
wjhl.com
Scattered showers, flood advisories for Kentucky & Virginia in effect
Flood Advisories are still in effect until tomorrow morning for Eastern Kentucky and areas in Dickenson County and Buchanan County VA until Sunday night. The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for lingering storms tonight with partly cloudy skies. The low will be 68 degrees. Download the WJHL Weather App from...
