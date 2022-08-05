ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

Guest at Myrtles Plantation Thinks They Caught Glimpse of Ghost on Camera [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Why Do Thunderstorms Make You Sleepy?

In Louisiana during this time of year, everything stays wet thanks to the constant appearance of afternoon thunderstorms. Every day, day after day. I'll bet most days, your body can predict an approaching thunderstorm before you can hear thunder, see lightning or read a weather alert on your phone. Ever wonder why those thunderstorms make you sleepy?
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Saint Francisville, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Man Arrested for Possession of Meth and ‘Too Many Sharks’

A Louisiana man was arrested after agents found him in possession of drugs and "too many sharks" in his boat. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 44-year-old Anouda Lirette was arrested after agents found him to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia back on July 26. Lirette was in Oyster Bayou, just south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish when agents allegedly saw him throw a shark overboard.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtles Plantation
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners

Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Classic Rock 105.1

NOAA Adjusts Hurricane Forecast Downward for 2022 Season

Storm weary residents of coastal Louisiana got to breathe just a tiny bit easier following the release of the mid-season tropical forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration yesterday. NOAA, the folks who watch the weather and the tropics for us, has adjusted their prediction for the 2022 Hurricane Season downward by one named storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy