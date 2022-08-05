Guest at Myrtles Plantation Thinks They Caught Glimpse of Ghost on Camera [VIDEO]

Read on classicrock1051.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Louisiana?
Look, I'll be honest, I do it all the time. I'm talking about eating while I drive. I should probably slow down on the fast food. Or simply simmer down from just eating on the go. We complain all the time about when people text and drive, or in some...
Why Do Thunderstorms Make You Sleepy?
In Louisiana during this time of year, everything stays wet thanks to the constant appearance of afternoon thunderstorms. Every day, day after day. I'll bet most days, your body can predict an approaching thunderstorm before you can hear thunder, see lightning or read a weather alert on your phone. Ever wonder why those thunderstorms make you sleepy?
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
Louisiana Man Videos Extremely Rare Albino Nutria on Vermilion River
Ever seen an albino nutria? They're so rare, probably not...but you're about to!. Nutria rats in Louisiana are a well-known problem. They love to hang out in our swamps and marshlands, feasting on the vegetation while destroying Louisiana's coast. To help combat the nutria problem, in November of 2021 the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Possession of Meth and ‘Too Many Sharks’
A Louisiana man was arrested after agents found him in possession of drugs and "too many sharks" in his boat. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 44-year-old Anouda Lirette was arrested after agents found him to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia back on July 26. Lirette was in Oyster Bayou, just south of Lost Lake in Terrebonne Parish when agents allegedly saw him throw a shark overboard.
‘American Idol’ Holding Virtual Auditions for Louisiana Residents on August 15
"American Idol" is gearing up for yet another season as they search for the next singing superstar. And of course, that starts with the first round of auditions. For the third straight year, producers of the show will be holding "Idol Across America," which are live virtual nationwide auditions in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.
A Look Back: When Was the Speed Limit Lowered on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge?
With all of the talk recently about speeding fines on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge now being doubled since August 1st, it got me wondering: Was the speed limit ever lowered and, if so, when?. What's become known as the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Bill was signed into law by Governor John...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take Extra Caution on Lake Martin as it is Drained
For those who frequent Lake Martin in St. Martin Parish, you may soon have something new to look at in the lake. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is responsible for the lake's wildlife and fisheries, and they will be soon taking extra steps to improve the habitat of both.
St. Landry Parish School Board Bans Corporal Punishment
The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously to ban corporal punishment in schools across the Parish. In a unanimous vote this past Thursday (7/4/22) the St. Landry Parish School Board passed a ban on corporal punishment in Parish classrooms according to KATC. Corporal punishment is defined as "the deliberate...
Louisiana OMV Reminds Residents to Get REAL ID Ahead of 2023 Implementation Date
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles sent out a friendly reminder to residents yesterday regarding the looming enforcement date regarding the national implementation of the REAL ID. That date is right around the corner and now is a good time to get yours. Beginning May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years...
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Two More Big Money Winners
Lottery players in Louisiana have really been cashing in on the two multi-state lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, that are available for play in the state. In fact, just days after a Louisiana convenience store sold a $1,000,000 winner in the Mega Millions game, it was announced the same location had sold yet another big money winner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOAA Adjusts Hurricane Forecast Downward for 2022 Season
Storm weary residents of coastal Louisiana got to breathe just a tiny bit easier following the release of the mid-season tropical forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration yesterday. NOAA, the folks who watch the weather and the tropics for us, has adjusted their prediction for the 2022 Hurricane Season downward by one named storm.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0