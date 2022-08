John H. McLoney, 97, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Centreville Village in Carrollton. He was born April 18, 1925, in Mechanicstown to Harry and Hazel (Johnson) McLoney. He was the owner of McLoney Construction and was a farmer. He was a member and elder of First Presbyterian...

