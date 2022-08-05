ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles

NUNEATON, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co (GM.N).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Jnpr#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment

Comments / 0

Community Policy