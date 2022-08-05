Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Dufry's turnover more than doubles as sales inch towards 2019 levels
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) said on Tuesday it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation, after its turnover more than doubled in the first six months of the year.
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
Burning cash, commercial EV startups race to deliver vehicles
NUNEATON, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co (GM.N).
Holiday Inn owner IHG sweetens shareholder returns on travel rebound
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG (IHG.L) on Tuesday announced a share buyback programme of $500 million and resumed interim dividend, after its half-year profit more than doubled on the back of a steady recovery in post-pandemic travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chinese city drops all home purchase restrictions to boost demand
BEIJING, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Langfang city has recently dropped all curbs on home purchases to boost buyer interest, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday, the first Chinese city to publicly make such an announcement since the onset of the country's property crisis last year.
A COVID vaccine maker received $1.6 billion in Operation Warp Speed funding. It’s administered just 7,300 shots in the U.S.
Novavax's jab only gained FDA approval in July and entered a saturated COVID vaccine market.
Comments / 0