ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Fireworks, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, 'The Nine' nights highlight start of Tortugas' two-week homestand

milb.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.milb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

2023 Rolex 24 Tickets On Sale Now

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tickets for the iconic Rolex 24 motorsports event are officially on sale. The race takes place at the end of January each year at Daytona International Speedway, kicking off a thrilling series of events at the world center of racing. 2023's event will be the 61st...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium

Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
ORLANDO, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
flashpackingamerica.com

Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog

So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park

Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Legendary artist will perform in January at Peabody

MusicWorks will present Judy Collins and the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at ticketmaster.com and the Peabody box office. In her 50-plus years in music, Ms. Collins, an...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
995qyk.com

Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa

Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Daytona Tortugas#Minor League Baseball#Marvel Comics#Cincinnati Reds#The Florida State League#The Detroit Tigers#Marvel S Defenders#First Responders#Bark#Conviva
orlandoweekly.com

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Orlando was once the ‘chain restaurant capital’ of the world, leaving us to choose from a slate of bland restaurants. That has changed as Orlando's culinary scene boomed, leaving multiple options for nearly every type of cuisine,. In fact, Orlando has enough options now to discern between the...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Sports
meetingstoday.com

The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond

Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy