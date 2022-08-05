Fireworks, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond, 'The Nine' nights highlight start of Tortugas' two-week homestand

Read on www.milb.com
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
2023 Rolex 24 Tickets On Sale Now
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tickets for the iconic Rolex 24 motorsports event are officially on sale. The race takes place at the end of January each year at Daytona International Speedway, kicking off a thrilling series of events at the world center of racing. 2023's event will be the 61st...
Video: Drone captures shark stealthily swimming near people in Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - As people were hanging out and playing in the water at a beach in Florida last week, a shark was captured in drone footage swimming not far from them, who may have been completely unaware. Viewer Robert Russ said in an email to FOX 35 News...
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
Plans Have CHANGED For This Abandoned Orlando Theme Park
Did you know there’s an abandoned theme park in Orlando?. We’re all familiar with Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld, which are all operating at full swing. A year ago, AdventHealth bought the abandoned theme park Holy Land, and we’ve been waiting to see what will be done to the land. Now, there’s a big update as to what we can expect to take the theme park’s place.
Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, a breakfast restaurant in De Leon Springs, is set to close its doors after 61 years, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. The business announced Monday evening that the state decided to not renew its contract, instead moving...
Legendary artist will perform in January at Peabody
MusicWorks will present Judy Collins and the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at ticketmaster.com and the Peabody box office. In her 50-plus years in music, Ms. Collins, an...
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
Tracking the tropics: Tropical wave to move across Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since the last tropical storm, Colin. Now we’re starting to see the potential for the next organized system after a quiet stretch of weather moved across the tropical Atlantic. The system will begin as a tropical wave moving...
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
Palm Coast Arts Foundation Turtle Trail Adds Jules to the Roster in Flagler County
Flagler County, FL – Dedicating the newest member of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s Turtle Trail to one of the world’s peskiest critters, the East Flagler Mosquito Control unveiled “Julius” to the world on Friday. Nestled next to the de facto trail head at Mala...
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Orlando was once the ‘chain restaurant capital’ of the world, leaving us to choose from a slate of bland restaurants. That has changed as Orlando's culinary scene boomed, leaving multiple options for nearly every type of cuisine,. In fact, Orlando has enough options now to discern between the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
Smithsonian’s Museum traveling exhibition on water and its impact making waves in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. — “Water/Ways,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, continues to make waves at the African American Museum and Cultural Center’s Founders Gallery. The exhibition, presented by the African American Cultural Society, Inc., in partnership with the Florida Humanities,...
The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond
Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
Early voting for the primary election starts Monday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting in the 2022 primary election starts Monday for Central Florida, and specifically for Orange County. Florida is a closed-primary state, which means only registered voters who identify with a political party are able to vote in the primary election. For many residents, there will...
