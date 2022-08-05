FantasyPros Football Podcast: 16 Sneaky High-Upside Players to Target: Why Chase Claypool is Primed for 10+ TDs

It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO