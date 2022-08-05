FantasyPros Football Podcast: 16 Sneaky High-Upside Players to Target: Why Chase Claypool is Primed for 10+ TDs

Read on www.fantasypros.com
10 Dynasty Rookies the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’ll have you covered throughout the dynasty and rookie draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty...
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Matthew Stafford, J.K. Dobbins, Donald Parham Jr., Boston Scott (2022)
It’s never too early to check in on player injury statuses ahead of the 2022 season, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and Android now >>
Matthew Freedman’s High-Risk Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)
Running back is arguably the most important position in fantasy football to get right, and that’s why it’s a position you shouldn’t be gambling on in the early rounds of your fantasy football drafts. Sure, every pick comes with some level of risk, but there are times and places to roll the dice on running backs. The first few rounds are not on that list.
Andrew Erickson’s Top Middle-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
20 Players to Avoid at ADP From The Most Accurate Fantasy Football Experts (2022)
It’s important to know who to target and who to pass on when it comes to your fantasy football draft. To get a better sense of players to avoid and others to reach for, use our Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and compare them to a player’s average draft position (ADP). Players that are going higher in ADP versus ECR are likely those that you want to reconsider at their current cost. On the flipside, players that experts are higher on versus ADP are those that could be worth reaching for, or at least targeting at their current ADP.
33 Players to Target on Bad Offenses: Round-By-Round Guide (2022 Fantasy Football)
Andrew Erickson has dug into why you should seriously consider buying into players on good offenses, even if they are going later in fantasy football drafts than more well-known targets in poorer environments. He’s also examined ‘bad’ offenses and what you need to know as you prepare for your fantasy football drafts. Here’s a look at players to target on ‘bad’ offenses that could be going undervalued in drafts.
Chargers get concerning injury update on Justin Herbert’s offensive weapon
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are down another pass catcher, for now. Bolts tight end Donald Parham Jr. will miss “for sure, this week,” of Chargers practice after injuring his hamstring in practice Friday, according to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. The third-year tight end, who has always shown flashes of […] The post Chargers get concerning injury update on Justin Herbert’s offensive weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insider: 'Minimal fractional chance' Mason Rudolph wins Steelers job over Mitchell Trubisky
In their first summer depth chart released ahead of this past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers listed free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback ahead of both backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett. Rudolph is No. 2 heading into this coming Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks amid...
5 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Experts share five running backs they feel are going undervalued this fantasy football draft season. “Devin Singletary finished as the RB3 in PPR scoring over the final six weeks of the season with 17 fantasy points per game, despite the Bills maintaining a pass-first approach. And yet, drafters are overly concerned about the addition of pass-catching savant James Cook. But with a proven track record and two years of bell cow usage in spurts, don’t be surprised when Singletary — PFF’s fourth-ranked running back in rushes of 15-plus yards and seventh-ranked player in forced missed tackles in 2021 — is the highly sought-after RB breakout who emerges from a high-octane ambiguous backfield. ”
NFL Transactions for August 7, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out CB Ken Crawley, CB Darryl Roberts, and CB Daryl Worley. Bills signed FB Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension. Bengals activated DE Khalid Kareem from the NFI list. Green Bay Packers. Packers activated DB Keisean Nixon from the NFI list. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars signed RB Matt Colburn.
ADP Outliers On Different Draft Platforms (2022 Fantasy Football)
In sports betting, you’re told to shop the best lines. But you can do the same in fantasy football. I’ve collected aggregate ADP based on sources from eight fantasy football websites and identified the best prices of fantasy’s top players based on the draft platform. There’s a...
Bears' Tajae Sharpe stepping up amid injuries at wide receiver
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a number of injuries to notable players through the first two weeks of training camp. The Bears are without four of their top six wide receivers — Byron Pringle (quad, no timetable for return), Velus Jones Jr. (undisclosed, day to day), N’Keal Harry (left ankle, unknown) and Dante Pettis (undisclosed, day to day).
Joe Douglas talks Duane Brown with Boomer and Gio: 'Wheels are in motion'
Jets general manager Joe Douglas joined Boomer and Gio on Tuesday to talk about the possibility of adding Duane Brown in the wake of Mekhi Becton’s injury.
Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
Pat Fitzmaurice’s 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings
Now is the time to see where the experts have players ranked versus the early average draft position (ADP). Pat Fitzmaurice shares his updated 2022 redraft fantasy football rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into...
Lamar Jackson will not play in first preseason game Thursday
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s first preseason game on Thursday night against the Titans according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This move is purely precautionary for the former MVP who is sitting...
Baker Mayfield has 'inside track' to winning QB job
Baker Mayfield appears to be winning the Panthers' QB battle against Sam Darnold, though HC Matt Rhule states no official announcement will be made for a couple of weeks. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Most sources believe the reluctance to give the job to Mayfield officially is due to...
Fantasy Football News: Josh Jacobs, Kareem Hunt, A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts (2022)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy football news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
Nico Collins 'turning heads' for the Texans
Collins has had a lot of chatter this offseason surrounding his expected success this upcoming season. If Collins can put it together in the Texans offense this year he could be a very solid number two option behind Brandin Cooks this year. Collins is probably worth a late-round flyer, with a boost in dynasty formats.
Jameis Winston (foot) appears to have avoided serious injury
Saints QB Jameis Winston left Saints practice early Monday with a foot injury, but one source said, "“he’s doing well and feels fine. So nothing to really worry about.” (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston will almost certainly miss some practice time, but it sounds like...
