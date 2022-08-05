ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Florida Panthers 2022 Free Agency Recap

We’re just under a month into the 2022 NHL free agency period and about a month and a half from the start of the season. As teams wind down their offseason business and start assessing what their team will look like for the 2022-23 season, now seems like a good time to look back at what the Florida Panthers have done so far this offseason.
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Can Jake Guentzel Hit the Century Mark for the Penguins?

Most of the attention given to the Pittsburgh Penguins falls on the shoulders of their stars, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Sidney Crosby. Because of that, Jake Guentzel has been able to fly under the radar as one of the best left wings in the NHL. Guentzel has been the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Trocheck Signing Likely Seals Chytil’s Fate

Whether you like his contract or not, the New York Rangers seem to have improved with the free-agent addition of Vincent Trocheck as their second-line center of the immediate and long-term future. The recently-turned 29-year-old brings a blend of scoring, snarl, speed, faceoff proficiency, strong defensive play, physicality, possession driving...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Oilers’ Top Competition for the Pacific Division Crown in 2022-23

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Edmonton Oilers should be the early favourites to win the Pacific Division and go the furthest in the playoffs. But nothing is ever certain, especially in the NHL, where there are upsets every single night. However, the division is more competitive overall, and the top teams made some interesting moves this offseason to shift the power. Who will contest the Oilers as the best team in the Pacific? Here’s a look.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcdonagh
Person
Nick Paul
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Brayden Point
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Philippe Myers
markerzone.com

NY RANGERS PLAYERS SPEAK ON TROUBA'S CAPTAINCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The New York Rangers today announced that Jacob Trouba is the 28th captain in team history, a role most previously held by Ryan McDonagh in 2018:. The New York Rangers are the biggest NHL team by market cap and the most iconic team not in Canada. The fact that their captaincy has been vacant since 2018 speaks volumes on the seriousness with which the organization considers the role. Trouba, a tower of terror on the back end, is honestly a great choice to lead this group. The new captain spoke following the announcement:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Projections for Each Penguins Defensemen

The Pittsburgh Penguins revamped their defense this summer, sending standout Mike Matheson and young defenseman John Marino in separate deals. In return, they brought in another veteran standout in Jeff Petry and 22-year-old Ty Smith. Add the rugged Jan Rutta via free agency, and the Penguin's back end has a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Make Mid-Summer Additions to Hockey Ops Staff

Butler will serve as an additional player development coach, joining Trevor Daley and Tom Kostopolous to help shape and develop the team's defensive prospects. Butler played 11 seasons in the NHL, playing for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and St. Louis Blues. In his 407 career games, Butler scored 86 points (14-72) and amassed 187 penalty minutes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade

Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Point
NHL

Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life

Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

3 Sabres prospects to participate in World Junior Championship this week

Tournament is restarting after being canceled in December. The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship ended abruptly last December due multiple teams being affected by COVID-19. Following an eight-month hiatus, the tournament will restart on Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Three Buffalo Sabres prospects are set to participate. For Team...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Edmonton Oilers’ GM Ken Holland talked about the likelihood he gets Ryan McLeod inked to a new deal. He also spoke about the young players bubbling up for the Oilers and where he sits with other plans for the offseason. As per one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents

The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker On The 2022 NBA Finals: "If You Go Back And Watch The Film, Boston Gave The Warriors That Championship.”

It has been weeks now since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, but Celtics Nation is still thinking about the series that cost them the title. After a stunning performance in the second half of the season, the Cs made a run to the Finals before being crushed by the powerful and experienced Golden State Warriors.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy