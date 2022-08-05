MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Read on www.tickerreport.com
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares
Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.60.
Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk. Profitability. This table compares...
Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $363,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Comparing Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation. Profitability. This table compares...
L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells $277,660.80 in Stock
Shares of L&F Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. Institutional Investors Weigh In...
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings
The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,500 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7,237.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Head-To-Head Contrast: Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) and Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings. Valuation & Earnings. This...
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,353 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.
EVgo (EVGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 12.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Institutional Trading...
Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) PT Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shares of FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.
Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) to Hold
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.
Insider Buying: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CEO Acquires $28,830.00 in Stock
OSTK stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.
