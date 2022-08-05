MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

