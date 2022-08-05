With Springfield’s poverty rate declining, commission sets goals for even more progress

Read on sgfcitizen.org
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJohn KrauseSpringfield, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
KYTV
Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages dropped in their yards full of rice and anti-semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
City council to rule on affordable housing, new businesses today
Springfield City Council members will meet Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall on Boonville. Many development projects are on the agenda, including new affordable housing and a coffee shop.
sgfcitizen.org
Answer Man: Did Pipkin once have a communist symbol above entrance?
Answer Man: Now that the Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force on Facilities has formed and is looking at individual schools to assess needs, I have three questions regarding Pipkin Middle School. If you look above the main entrance to Pipkin you’ll see two circles cut into the stone, with...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools cuts busing for 3 magnet programs
More storms soaked Springfield and surrounding areas uprooting trees. City of Harrison, Ark. discovers obstacles to economic development grants. A small Webster County community celebrated a newly operational storm siren.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield hosts celebration today for state’s new official sport: archery
Missouri has an official state bird — the eastern bluebird. And an official exercise — the jumping jack. There’s even an official state fossil — the crinoid; and an official state dessert — the ice cream cone, which debuted at the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904.
sgfcitizen.org
Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’
About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
Park Day returns to Springfield
Park Day is an occasion for people to reunite and celebrate friendship and community. After a two-year break, the event returned in 2022.
FBI investigating antisemitic fliers in Springfield
Neighborhoods off East Sunshine in Springfield and Greene County woke up Sunday morning to antisemitic fliers placed on porches and driveways. We talked to a neighbor about the incident, and found out the FBI is investigating.
Strong storms building across Springfield Monday evening
Strong storms are rolling through the Springfield area bringing thunderstorms and flash flood warnings.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Springfield, Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
tncontentexchange.com
Cox Branson hires cancer specialist
Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
KYTV
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding at busy intersections in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several inches of rain in Springfield Friday evening led to several water rescues. The rain hit around 4:45 p.m. It lasted for about 45 minutes. Emergency crews rescued one driver whose car stalled out underneath the bridge at Commercial and Grant. Heavy rain led to travel...
Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
