ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

With Springfield’s poverty rate declining, commission sets goals for even more progress

By Jackie Rehwald
sgfcitizen.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

It is now easier to become a Missouri substitute teacher

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Amid a substitute teacher shortage, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that makes it easier for people to take up the profession. People who wanted to become substitute teachers in Missouri used to be required to have 60 college credit hours. As of June of this year, the state will only […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages dropped in their yards full of rice and anti-semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: Did Pipkin once have a communist symbol above entrance?

Answer Man: Now that the Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force on Facilities has formed and is looking at individual schools to assess needs, I have three questions regarding Pipkin Middle School. If you look above the main entrance to Pipkin you’ll see two circles cut into the stone, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
sgfcitizen.org

Getting teens off the streets, new downtown Springfield center will offer ‘special, safe place to go’

About 1,200 teens in Springfield are identified as unstably housed, according to the state. In Greene County, 386 children were placed in foster care at least temporarily in 2021. With so many youth at risk, it’s no surprise some fall through the cracks and are homeless. The creation of the YouthConnect Center will give those ages 13-18 a place to go to be connected with services ranging from food and clothes to housing and mental health help.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcclure
KOLR10 News

Water rescue ended on Chestnut Expressway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A water rescue is underway on Chestnut Expressway near National Avenue. Flooding this afternoon has caused water to cover the road and a car has become stuck. A second water rescue is underway near the intersection of Grant St. and Commercial St. A car is stuck in water under the railroad bridge.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty Rate#Post Secondary Education#Health Disparities#City Council#U S Census#Prosper Springfield
KOLR10 News

How a sudden rain in Springfield left one driver stranded

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One Springfield commuter was met with a surprise while traveling on Friday. Larry Johnson said the events that unfolded on August 5 were unexpected. “I’ve heard people say don’t try to go through a flood, but I did not expect this to happen to me today,” Johnson said. Johnson detailed exactly how he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fascist propaganda in Springfield: what you can do

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A nationwide white nationalist and fascist organization is putting up advertisements in Springfield. The group is named Patriot Front and it’s one of the largest fascist organizations in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The group was created in 2017 in response to the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
tncontentexchange.com

Cox Branson hires cancer specialist

Cox Medical Center Branson has hired a new cancer specialist. Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish has already begun seeing patients. He said one of the biggest things he tries to instill in any of his patients is hope. “I won’t let them give up,” he said. “There is always hope. Getting a...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy