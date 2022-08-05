ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting during ball game at Atlanta park leaves 2 dead and 4 wounded, including 6-year-old

A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney Park in southwest Atlanta around 7 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said. The game was interrupted by an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire, and six people were shot, he said.
Hundreds turn out for second annual Butts Aglow

Hundreds turned out Saturday for the second annual Butts Aglow hot air balloon event presented by the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. Although impending bad weather limited the balloon launch to one craft, attendees enjoyed food and crafts vendors, games and music provided by the band Contagious. Sponsors for the event, held at The Rivers Ranch Inc. on Ga. Highway 42, were United Bank, Park Avenue BP, May & Carter Oil Co., Harold’s Propane, Westbury Care of Jackson, GleamPro, Rental Solutions, AWI Inc. and Wellstar-Sylvan Grove.
Jobless rate shows slight increase in Butts County

JACKSON — Unemployment in Butts County inched upward in June — increasing .4%. The unemployment rate now stands at 2.9%. “While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer, and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
