Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown

WISH-TV
Meet Bloomington’s Newest Restaurant The Elm
The Elm – located in Bloomington, Indiana – is the town’s hot new restaurant! Chef Dan Thomas joined us on the show today. He made seared sea scallops with summer succotash, fennel soubise and a tomato beurre blanc with smoked trout roe. The restaurant is located at...
IU Athletics adds beer sales to home soccer matches
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cheers! Fans over 21 can now enjoy beer at home matches for both Indiana University men’s and women’s soccer teams. “The response to our addition of beer to our concessions options at various venues has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this decision a logical next step as we continue to improve the game experience for our fans,” said Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.
