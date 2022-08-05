Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from Brownstown

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cheers! Fans over 21 can now enjoy beer at home matches for both Indiana University men’s and women’s soccer teams. “The response to our addition of beer to our concessions options at various venues has been overwhelmingly positive, which makes this decision a logical next step as we continue to improve the game experience for our fans,” said Scott Dolson, IU vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO