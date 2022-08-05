Witter Field parking lot and loop remain closed through August 21

Read on piedmontexedra.com
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
eastcountytoday.net
Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
Water-free car wash a solution for permanent-drought future
WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) -- On Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek a benefit car wash was held that was missing one seemingly key ingredient: water. It was a demonstration of the growing popularity of getting cars clean without wasting H2O.Normally you rinse a car, wash it then rinse it again. But, in a time of drought, people are looking for new normals -- at least Jennifer Anderson was."I needed to know what they were doing," Anderson said. "Because I saw them wiping down another car and I thought, 'OK, how are they doing this?'"What she was referring to is a process...
eastcountytoday.net
Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Threatening Multiple Homes in Antioch
At 7:51 pm Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a fence fire in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch in the City of Antioch. While responding, CONFIRE reported brown smoke and requested a full vegetation fire. Upon arrival, they...
architizer.com
Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views
Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
Shaking reported in Bay Area from Sierra Nevada earthquake
A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border on Monday afternoon, with shaking felt as far west as the Bay Area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Kaval: $250 million funding gap exists for Howard Terminal stadium project
A’s president Dave Kaval spoke with 95.7 The Game’s Alex Espinoza on Sunday to give an update on the new stadium efforts at Howard Terminal.
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
NBC Bay Area
Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store
No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
eastcountytoday.net
Riders Arrested for Reckless Dirt Bike Riding in Oakley
At approximently 6:50 pm Monday, the Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. According to police, an Oakley Police officer saw a trio of small dirt bikes being operated recklessly on Main Street near Live Oak Avenue. The reckless driving included all three riders running a red light. The police officer tried to stop the bikes but they lead him on a pursuit down Main Street. One of the dirt bikes fled onto Vintage Parkway.
marinlocalnews.com
$25k of bikes stolen from Mike’s Bikes
Sausalito: If you recognize this person, call the cops. In July he broke into Mikes Bikes in Sausalito and made off with $25,000 worth of bikes. If you recognize him or the distinct custom logo on the back of his hoodie, police would very much like to know.
news24-680.com
BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday
Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center
There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
padailypost.com
Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk
Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
Fremont police recover 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters from local business
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department finished a year-long investigation into a local business that yielded at least 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters, it announced in a press release Monday. FPD said that Arrow Recovery, a recycling business on 46025 Warm Springs Road, had been accepting stolen catalytic converters. Arrow Recovery describes its […]
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
UC Berkeley calls off construction at People's Park after 'unlawful protest activity and violence'
Officials at U.C. Berkeley called off construction on a new student housing project at the park due to what they referred to as "unlawful protest activity and violence."
