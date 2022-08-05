ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Witter Field parking lot and loop remain closed through August 21

By Piedmont Unified School District
 3 days ago
eastcountytoday.net

Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County

Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Car overturned after accident on Hwy 1 near Daly City

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was overturned after an accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy 1, the North County Fire Authority announced on Twitter. The incident happened near Skyline Boulevard and the northern part of Hwy 1 in Daly City. A photo posted by fire officials shows a dark blue Toyota flipped on […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Water-free car wash a solution for permanent-drought future

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) -- On Sunday afternoon in Walnut Creek a benefit car wash was held that was missing one seemingly key ingredient: water. It was a demonstration of the growing popularity of getting cars clean without wasting H2O.Normally you rinse a car, wash it then rinse it again.  But, in a time of drought, people are looking for new normals -- at least Jennifer Anderson was."I needed to know what they were doing," Anderson said.  "Because I saw them wiping down another car and I thought, 'OK, how are they doing this?'"What she was referring to is a process...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
architizer.com

Telegraph Hill Residence Expands Cliffside Space and Maximizes Views

Telegraph Hill Residence – The project draws inspiration from the landscape as a source of both prospect and refuge. In designing the front entry stair, the team took advantage of the challenging spatial conditions to create overlooks to access the spectacular views from the site, and to provide an experiential journey leading from the sidewalk to the front door. At the rear of the house, a sheltered shade garden comprised of soft plantings and blossoming trees provides a quiet refuge. The design elicits visceral responses to the landscape and encourages introspection and connection to the larger environment.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store

No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Riders Arrested for Reckless Dirt Bike Riding in Oakley

At approximently 6:50 pm Monday, the Oakley Police Department took two dirt bike riders into custody who drove recklessly through the city. According to police, an Oakley Police officer saw a trio of small dirt bikes being operated recklessly on Main Street near Live Oak Avenue. The reckless driving included all three riders running a red light. The police officer tried to stop the bikes but they lead him on a pursuit down Main Street. One of the dirt bikes fled onto Vintage Parkway.
OAKLEY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

$25k of bikes stolen from Mike’s Bikes

Sausalito: If you recognize this person, call the cops. In July he broke into Mikes Bikes in Sausalito and made off with $25,000 worth of bikes. If you recognize him or the distinct custom logo on the back of his hoodie, police would very much like to know.
SAUSALITO, CA
news24-680.com

BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday

Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
padailypost.com

Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk

Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont police recover 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters from local business

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — The Fremont Police Department finished a year-long investigation into a local business that yielded at least 300 suspected stolen catalytic converters, it announced in a press release Monday. FPD said that Arrow Recovery, a recycling business on 46025 Warm Springs Road, had been accepting stolen catalytic converters. Arrow Recovery describes its […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange

PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100. 
PLEASANTON, CA

