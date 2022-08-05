Business school felt like a better bet than art, but an adviser encouraged her to take the plunge

According to the Labor Department, there was a drop in productivity in the first quarter of the year that saw productivity fall by the most since 1947. Labor productivity boils down to how much a worker can produce in a given period of time. According to Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, it’s “what’s the amount of output per hour. So if you’re in a coffee shop, thinking about, you know, how many cups of coffee the person can sell.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO