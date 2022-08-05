Business school felt like a better bet than art, but an adviser encouraged her to take the plunge

Read on www.marketplace.org
CNBC
1 in 4 Gen Z employees worry that taking a lunch break makes them look bad at work
We've all heard the saying, 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day,' but many experts think lunch is the most crucial, as it energizes your body during the middle of the day, boosting your energy and productivity. Unfortunately, many Gen Z professionals aren't taking their lunch breaks, and it's affecting their performance.
Company Forcing Staff to Work in an Empty Office to Boost 'Culture' Slammed
"It's like they purposely want to make their employees miserable by making them come in" so the office they paid for is used, one Reddit user said.
Inflation has the average American taking $100 out of savings every month
Americans are coping with a higher cost of living by dipping into their savings, a new survey finds. On average, Americans withdrew around $617 from their savings account from the beginning of January through the end of June 2022 to cover everyday costs like groceries and gas bills, according to New York Life’s Wealth Watch Survey.
marketplace.org
The TL;DR on the Inflation Reduction Act
Why isn't Big Oil up in arms about the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act?. The bill incentivizes clean energy but doesn't vilify fossil fuels. Traditional oil companies can access some of the benefits as well. Medicare may soon be able to negotiate prescription drug prices. by Matt Levin. Aug 8, 2022.
Six states paying out direct payments worth up to $1,700 this MONTH – see when millions of Americans will get cash
AS inflation remains high, millions of Americans can expect to see some relief this August. States across the nation have been offering residents financial assistance in the form of checks or direct payments. Most recently, states like Connecticut and New Mexico have offered one-time payments that will be issued sometime...
CNBC
Some consumers are cutting back on restaurant spending, but CEOs say not all chains are affected
Some restaurant chains are reporting weaker sales or traffic. McDonald's and Chipotle said low-income customers are spending less, while higher-income consumers are visiting more frequently. Starbucks, Bloomin' Brands and Restaurant Brands International said they aren't seeing big changes in consumer spending. Some restaurants are reporting weaker sales or declining traffic...
marketplace.org
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
It’s not just the roller-coaster valuations that make cryptocurrency risky. It’s also the security issues. Last week saw multiple major crypto hacks. One affected wallets mostly linked to solana coins, and another hit Nomad, a blockchain bridge where users exchange assets on different blockchains. The losses totaled about $200 million.
CNBC
After Colorado enacted a salary transparency law, job listings dropped—but employment went up
Early data suggests more people want to find work in Colorado now that employers are required to list salary ranges on job postings. That's even despite a drop in job openings within the state, according to new research from Recruitonomics, a site that analyzes labor market data. The July analysis...
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Tesla discloses lobbying effort to set up factory in Canada
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is lobbying the Ontario government as part of an effort to set up an "advanced manufacturing facility" in Canada, a filing by the electric-vehicle maker to the province's Office of the Integrity Commissioner showed.
Inflation pushes many Americans to cut back on healthcare
Inflation is putting Americans' health at risk, with nearly 2 in 5 struggling to pay for the care they need, according to a new West Health-Gallup poll. About 38% -- which translates to an estimated 98 million Americans -- said rising healthcare prices had caused them to skip treatments, delay buying prescription drugs or pay for their care by borrowing money or cutting back on driving, utilities or food in the past six months.
marketplace.org
Across two continents, surgeons used virtual reality to prepare to separate conjoined twins
In Rio de Janeiro, surgeons separated 3-year-old conjoined twins Arthur and Bernardo Lima in June. When the twins were born, they were attached at the head, their brains intertwined. Separating them would require dozens of complicated surgeries. To prepare, the twins’ doctors in Rio used 3D-printed models of the kids’...
marketplace.org
Banks are preparing for more loans to go bad as interest rates rise
Consumers have been steadily taking on more debt throughout the pandemic — that’s down to strong spending and higher prices. But as interest rates rise, many lenders are keeping an eye on whether consumers can pay it back. Even though rates have been climbing, there’s still a lot...
marketplace.org
American workers are becoming less productive. Blame the pandemic.
According to the Labor Department, there was a drop in productivity in the first quarter of the year that saw productivity fall by the most since 1947. Labor productivity boils down to how much a worker can produce in a given period of time. According to Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, it’s “what’s the amount of output per hour. So if you’re in a coffee shop, thinking about, you know, how many cups of coffee the person can sell.”
Shopify merchant growth falters as weak consumer spending hits businesses
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Businesses stung by rising costs and lower consumer spending are shying away from Shopify's platform, creating a roadblock in its plan to fix past missteps in overestimating e-commerce demand.
marketplace.org
Why can’t kids have jobs?
After hearing Ryan and Bridget talk about money all season, one of our young listeners wants to know when she can start earning some money. This week we’ll look back to the time when lots of kids had jobs and learn about what’s changed and why. Along the way, we’ll learn that kids actually do have jobs, just not in the way you might think.
marketplace.org
Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. The strong labor market means more opportunity for workers to switch careers or take on extra work. But many people who are taking on a second or third job are doing so because they need to — one income just isn’t enough to cover daily necessities like gas or food.
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
Paying particular heed to payrolls
(This Aug 5 story corrects milestone in sixth paragraph to "biggest increase", not "highest") U.S. payrolls data day is dawning shortly and set to tell us whether markets should be more worried about inflation or a recession.
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
