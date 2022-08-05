ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Senate showdown: JD Vance calls polls a ‘big joke’ and vows he’ll have the funds needed to fight Tim Ryan

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden rule would give organic chickens access to outdoors

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday proposed a U.S. rule requiring farms to give egg-laying chickens access to the outdoors in order to earn the label "organic," closing loopholes but potentially giving companies up to 15 years to comply.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Congress, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Community Policy