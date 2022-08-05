George County alum Justin Steele dominates in Friday start for Cubs

Read on www.wxxv25.com
Related
Yardbarker
QB Nick Mullens: Former USM Star and NFL Vet
QB Nick Mullens took over control of the Southern Miss offense as a true freshman in 2013. And, he endured some growing pains. Then, the Golden Eagles went to two bowl games in his junior and senior years as Mullens etched his name in the school record book. Nick Mullens-Prep...
Luke Altmyer is calm, cool and collected as Ole Miss quarterback battle heats up
Since January Luke Altmyer has heard all the noise and the static surrounding the Ole Miss quarterback situation. He is just choosing to ignore it. Coming in as a highly-touted prospect from Starkville — one that head coach Lane Kiffin was able to flip from Florida State — Altmyer knew his moment to grab a hold of a life-changing opportunity would come.
Comments / 0