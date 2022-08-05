ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Gov. Kemp looks at another round of tax rebates

ATLANTA - Georgians could get another tax rebate thanks to a state budget surplus. Sources tell FOX 5 Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a second round of tax rebates similar to those that went out over the summer. State lawmakers approved legislation in March to distribute rebates of $250...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year

State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year. The three major tax categories all showed increases. Individual income taxes in […] The post Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wuga.org

Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections

A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawmakers#Local Development#Peach State#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rivian
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia

Georgia gas prices keep dropping. According to the weekly AAA gas report, gas has dropped 15 cents this week, making the state average now $3.62 as of Monday morning. That’s 63 cents less than last month and 66 cents more than this time last year. As of Monday morning,...
GEORGIA STATE
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
WNCT

DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV News 3

11 indicted on illegal gun charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy

ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
DALTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust

ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy