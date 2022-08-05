Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities

Read on www.henryherald.com
Gov. Kemp looks at another round of tax rebates
ATLANTA - Georgians could get another tax rebate thanks to a state budget surplus. Sources tell FOX 5 Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a second round of tax rebates similar to those that went out over the summer. State lawmakers approved legislation in March to distribute rebates of $250...
Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year
State tax collections have begun the new fiscal year on a strong note. The Georgia Department of Revenue brought in nearly $2.21 billion in taxes last month – the start of fiscal 2023 – $54.2 million, or 2.5%, above July of last year. The three major tax categories all showed increases. Individual income taxes in […] The post Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia
Georgia gas prices keep dropping. According to the weekly AAA gas report, gas has dropped 15 cents this week, making the state average now $3.62 as of Monday morning. That’s 63 cents less than last month and 66 cents more than this time last year. As of Monday morning,...
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Guide Dog Foundation needs more Central Georgia volunteers
GEORGIA, USA — The Guide Dog Foundation has spent over 70 years providing service and guide dogs to assist people in their daily lives. They need more volunteer puppy raisers in Central Georgia to get young dogs ready to lead their life of helping others. "Once these dogs are...
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
11 indicted on illegal gun charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eleven people were indicted on illegal gun charges by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. The indictments stem from a collaborative investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies under the title Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to reduce crime by targeting convicted felons who illegally carry […]
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
