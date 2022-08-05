The Hon. Leon Williams’ Lifetime Achievement Centennial Celebration!

Read on sdvoice.info
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
sdvoice.info
Ms. Rosemary Pope Celebrates Her 77th Birthday!
As the soulful rendition of Pattie Labelle’s “When You’ve Been Blessed, It Feels Like Heaven,” was being played, Joseph Edward Maull IV (LJ) and Zion Isiah Maull proudly escorted their grandmother, Ms. Rosemary Pope, into the banquet room of The Brigantine La Mesa Restaurant. To the honoree’s surprise, an intimate group of family, friends, and supporters had gathered to help celebrate her 77th birthday, themed “She leaves a bit of sparkle wherever she goes.”
sdvoice.info
Networking Event Reveals Opportunities for Local Black Tech Professionals
Location impacts the quality of life for many Black Americans. How often have we had to consider where we live to depend on the quality of resources that are available to us? Schools, health care, and grocery stores, to name a few, are all impacted by location; and race is deeply embedded there as well. Individuals have taken it upon themselves to understand how and why areas such as San Diego have been divided.
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Already a Mess, Chula Vista’s ‘Capricious’ Cannabis Permit Process Scrambled Even More by Court Ruling
An appellate court is forcing the city of Chula Vista to keep a cannabis company in the running for a license to operate in the city. One problem, though, is the city has no licenses left to hand out. The case has brought attention to the allegedly petty and arbitrary...
localemagazine.com
9 Restaurants With the Best Shuckin’ Oysters in All of San Diego
Once upon a time (in the late 1800s), oysters were abundant, inexpensive and commonly served as bar snacks. These days, they’re considered a luxury when it comes to dining. True oyster aficionados know that there are over 150 varieties of this delicacy, and their flavor profiles can range from mildly sweet to briny like ocean water. Whether you like your oysters raw, grilled, baked or barbecued, these nine restaurants are serving up some of the best oysters in San Diego. Best Oysters San Diego.
sandiegodowntownnews.com
The Dalton Building: From brothel to boots
The original three-story, reinforced concrete with brick facade structure built in 1911 was a far cry from the well preserved art nouveau edifice now gracing 5th Avenue. It was built as a utilitarian structure to house retail shops and a hotel – no frills. As with all things from...
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
Coast News
New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site
SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
Hundreds enjoy San Diego's 'Parks After Dark'
It’s the third week of “Parks After Dark” events being held at three separate recreation centers in San Diego. ABC 10News spoke with families at the Skyline Hills Rec Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
pacificsandiego.com
Legendary investigative journalist Bob Woodward to speak in San Diego
Before he was a newspaper reporter, before he ever met “Deep Throat” or helped expose the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon, Bob Woodward was an officer in the Navy, stationed for two years in San Diego. Now a celebrated investigative journalist and prolific...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
sandiegocountynews.com
Former director of finance for La Jolla Music Society sentenced to 30 months in prison
San Diego, CA–A former finance director for La Jolla Music Society was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from the non-profit over a 10-year period. Chris Benavides, 52, of San Diego was also ordered to pay a minimum of $650,000 in...
sdvoice.info
Night of Worship with Kirk Franklin & Maverick City Music
On July 27th, Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music graced San Diego with the Kingdom Tour to Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU. These gospel artists were on a 37-city tour which kicked off on June 1st. The event featured special guests such as Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires. Hundreds of concert goers came out on Wednesday to enjoy an evening of worship and encouragement. The Kingdom tour has traveled nationally and internationally including cities such as Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Miami, and Washington DC. Following the Kingdom Tour, a collaborative album, Kingdom, will feature musical collections from both Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music.
sdvoice.info
Ninth Annual Bayside Gospel Concert Aboard the Midway
Saturday night on July 30 marked the Ninth Annual Bayside Gospel Concert Aboard the Midway and the much anticipated event left no room for desire! The concert was hosted and produced by GODRadio1 and M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records Inc. and took place on the flight deck of the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier & Museum. This annual benefit concert simultaneously celebrates our first responders and Gospel music.
Comments / 0