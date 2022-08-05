ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

PHOTOS: Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEuKE_0h6piwis00
Jacob Walton from the Texas AAA team carries the Texas state flag during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton. For more photos, see page 1A and 1B. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

Jacob Walton from the Texas AAA team carries the Texas state flag during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton. For more photos, see page 1A and 1B.

Players and coaches from all 33 participating teams sit in the bleachers during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Landon Smith from the Virginia majors team fist bumps Lumberton Youth Baseball Association president Tim Locklear during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Patton Mitchell from the Alabama “O”Zone team shows off the pins gifted by participants from other states during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Nolan Sharp from the Mississippi AAA team tips his cap to the crowd during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Cameron Peterson from the North Carolina AAA team throws Mardi Gras beads, which were distributed by the Louisiana teams, into the crowd during the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Members of the Alabama AAA team wait before the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Members of the Alabama majors team huddle before the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Dakota Locklear of the North Carolina majors champions from West Robeson, displays a Lumbee Tribe flag the Dixie Youth World Series opening ceremony Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium in Lumberton.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Lumberton, NC
Sports
columbuscountynews.com

Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver

This week Jefferson the In-Studio Guest is Local Patriot and former NC Oath Keepers Leader Doug Smith. Jefferson and Doug discuss the NC & National Oath Keepers, the Jan 6th Events in Washington DC, Racism in Columbus County, and a recent report on the Laura Flanders Show. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wkml.com

Kevin Conner 5K Set to Honor Fallen Columbus County Trooper

A Columbus County State Trooper will be honored once again, with the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run on October 15. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Kevin Conner lost his life when he was killed during a traffic stop on October 17, 2018. He left behind his wife, Miranda, and his children, Briley and Braxson.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Peterson
cbs17

Ft. Bragg soldier, ‘wife’ convicted of sham wedding for $10K

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier and his wife are accused of being involved in a sham wedding in exchange for $10,000. United States Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina says the Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division received a tip in February 2019 that Samuel Agyapong, a Fort Bragg soldier, agreed to marry Barbara Oppong, a 43-year-old Ghana citizen living in New York, in exchange for the money.
FORT BRAGG, NC
WBTW News13

1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 men charged for robbing people at gunpoint in July in the Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges for a July robbery in Horry County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Demetrius Quantrell Bellamy, 29, and 24-year-old Henry Taylor have each received a $100,000 bond. Bellamy is facing an additional charge of failure to appear. Taylor, who lives in Conway, is accused […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opening Ceremony#Brooks Stadium#Fist Bumps#Bleachers
dillonheraldonline.com

Lake View Man Grows 54-lb. Watermelon

Randy Jones has grown this 54-lb. watermelon in his garden at his home at May Hilltop in Lake View, S.C. He used only water and 10-10-10 fertilizer. (Photo by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald)
LAKE VIEW, SC
WBTW News13

2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man dies in Motorcycle crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY)- A Columbus County man lost his life in deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday. The Columbus County man has been identified as 49-year-old Kenneth Ray Todd of Hallboro not far from Lake Waccamaw. Just before 3 p.m., in the Southbound lanes of I-95 Todd crashed into a...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

CareSouth Welcomes FNP Haley Jones To Dillon Center

CareSouth Carolina welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner Haley Jones to its Dillon Center, located at 1016 Old Latta Highway in Dillon, S.C. Jones, a Dillon County native, brings with her more than nine years of experience in nursing as well as a passion for serving those in rural areas where healthcare is so needed.
DILLON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
829K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy