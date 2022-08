The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 5, 2022, through Aug. 7, 2022:. William Etzold, criminal damage to property-simple-less than $1,000, contempt of court (four counts), terrorizing. Donald Baham, domestic abuse-battery-strangulation-13A Marty Palmer, criminal mischief-false report of a crime. Mark Duncan, disturbing the peace/drunkenness. David...

WASHINGTON PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO