clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Fair Band Day announces Top Ten, awards Kokomo High School first place
INDIANAPOLIS – After a hard-fought battle and incredible performances from a day full of competition at the Indiana State Fair, the 2022 Indiana State Fair Band Day, presented by Music Travel Consultants and Paige’s Music, competition has officially concluded. This was the 75th Indiana State Fair Band Day...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
ballstatedailynews.com
"I love Muncie": Fire Up DWNTWN was a step in helping rebuild Muncie by bringing people together and supporting local businesses
Though it didn’t go exactly to plan, with the scheduled “Special Shape Hot Air Balloon Glow Show” being canceled due to weather, Fire Up DWNTWN took over Walnut Street and the rest of downtown Muncie, Indiana, August 6, 2022. Hot air balloons still briefly took the skies, local businesses set up shop under tents, food trucks lined the street and countless other events ran from 1-10 p.m., prompting Muncie’s community to show out in full form.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
indianapublicradio.org
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
readthereporter.com
The British invade Hamilton County!
The multinational band 45RPM brought fans of the British Invasion and the 1960s in general to Cool Creek Park for the final free concert of the series. Featuring band members from both England the United States, 45RPM filled the air with classics from groups like The Beatles, The Animals, The Kinks, The Turtles, The Byrds, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees, The Hollies . . . you name it! Learn more about 45RPM at 45rpm60s.com.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
Current Publishing
New Indian fusion restaurant opens in Castleton
Lawrence residents don’t have to travel far to enjoy authentic Indian cuisine. A new restaurant — 1947 Fusion Eatery and Lounge — at 5846 E. 82 St., Indianapolis, has an array of Indian and Indo-Chinese selections. The menu has classics like curries and tandoori chicken, but adventurous diners can order chargrilled octopus tentacles and a whole grilled fish marinated overnight.
casscountyonline.com
Flags in Indiana at half-staff on August 6, 2022 in honor of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance for Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. On July 31, 2022, Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County, Indiana.
cbs4indy.com
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects,...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Muggy Meter due for a drop
INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat indices topping out at 95-100°. We stay mainly dry today with rain chances increasing from northwest to southeast after 5 p.m. Scattered showers will be possible overnight and out...
Fox 59
Cold front incoming! A relief from high heat & humidity is on the horizon
INDIANAPOIS – Temperatures were back in the 90s on Sunday with a reading of 91 degrees being logged in Indianapolis. The hot & humid weather has stuck around for the better part of a week now, but relief has finally appeared on the horizon in an approaching cold front.
ballstatedailynews.com
First Thursday gives Muncie locals a chance to showcase their art
The first Thursday of every month, Muncie Community Events holds an event in DWNTWN Muncie titled, “First Thursday. First Thursday gives local artists a chance to highlight their work to the community by allowing guests to walk through a gallery of their artwork. Artists show people their process and...
Lawrence company develops 'mailbox of the future' that can receive packages by drone
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Dronedek, a company based in Lawrence, has developed the world's first 'smart mailbox' that is climate-controlled, secure and can receive mail and packages by drone. "Ninety-one percent of all deliveries are five pounds or less, which makes them perfect for drone delivery," said Dronedek Chairman &...
WISH-TV
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie Community Schools announce Teachers of the Year for 2021-22
As announced August 8, 2022, Kira Zick and Kim Kowalski have been selected as Muncie Community Schools’ (MCS) primary and secondary Teachers of the Year, respectively, for the 2021-22 school year. The two recipients were honored at Muncie Central High School during an employee gathering. Zick is a third...
