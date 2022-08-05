A jury finds Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim

Read on www.news-daily.com
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Sandy Hook trial judge berates Alex Jones like a child over his courtroom behavior: 'Spit your gum out, Mr. Jones'
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble told Jones that he should "sit down" and that she didn't "want to see the inside" of his mouth.
Alex Jones Gloats About Bankruptcy Plot To Tie Up Sandy Hook Damages 'For Years'
He bashes "kangaroo court" on his podcast, aims to stiff Sandy Hook families who've been targeted with threats by his followers.
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case
The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court
Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
wegotthiscovered.com
Alex Jones loses phone records, court case, and his damn mind
Unlike what you see in films and TV, in an actual court case you will almost never see a lawyer catch a defendant in a lie by springing a surprise witness or piece of evidence on them. And yet, the bizarre case of disgraced podcast host Alex Jones, who is being sued for defamation by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took another bizarre turn today when Jones was caught in a lie on the witness stand. And the evidence against him turned out to be his own phone’s text records that his lawyers had accidentally sent to the attorneys representing the families suing him.
Alex Jones' lawyer apologizes after heated courtroom spat and flipping bird to plaintiff attorney in Sandy Hook defamation trial
"I apologize for yesterday's outburst," Jones' defense attorney, F. Andino Reynal, told a Texas court on Thursday. "It wasn't appropriate."
Sandy Hook Lawyers Rip Bankruptcy Bid By 'Coward' Alex Jones To Dodge Damages
It's a "transparent attempt to delay facing the families that he has spent years hurting,” said Connecticut attorney Chris Matei.
FireRescue1
Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families
Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
As Texas jury deliberates, Alex Jones has more legal troubles ahead
A Texas jury continued deliberations Thursday to determine how much Alex Jones will owe in damages to the parents of a child killed during the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones — a prominent conspiracy theorist and far-right broadcaster known primarily in connection with the fake...
Alex Jones Defies No-Gum-Chewing Order in Sandy Hook Trial (Video)
Infowars founder Alex Jones and his legal team have remained defiant to a judge’s order to stop chewing gum in the Sandy Hook damages hearing Tuesday. “What are you chewing?” the judge asked, turning her attention to Jones’ attorney, F. Andino, after she had previously told Jones to spit his gum out. She added that it’s a “foundational rule that you do not chew gum or eat in the courtroom” and that the courtroom handles “serious” matters.
Alex Jones damages trial begins over his false claims Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly "lied and attacked the parents of murdered children" when he told his Infowars audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, an attorney for one of the victims' parents told a Texas jury on Tuesday at the outset of a trial to determine how much Jones must pay for defaming them.
BBC
Alex Jones must pay $49.3m for Sandy Hook hoax claim
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3m (£41m) in damages after falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax. A jury in Texas ruled the radio host must pay $45.2m in punitive damages, in addition to $4.1m in compensatory damages they awarded a day earlier.
AOL Corp
Alex Jones’ lies made life for parents of slain Sandy Hook 6-year-old a ‘living hell,’ father testifies
Alex Jones spent Tuesday doing the same thing he’s done for nearly a decade: Bringing agony to parents who lost a child in the Sandy Hook shooting. The conspiracy-spouting host did it again on Tuesday, ripping the father of a victim after the man’s heartfelt testimony during a lawsuit against the Infowars host.
MSNBC
Alex Jones' lack of humanity is monstrous. His trial is finally proving it.
There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 Million
Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook victims' families over $4 Million.Ecka Photography/Unsplash. A Texas jury has ordered radio host Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a child that was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. According to CBS DFW, this is the first time that Alex Jones has been held liable for continuing to claim that the school shooting was a hoax.
bloomberglaw.com
Alex Jones Attorney Blunder ‘Dead on Arrival’ in Any Appeal (2)
Alex Jones is unlikely to be able to take advantage of his legal team’s mistake in releasing his text messages in his damages trial against parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victim. Any appeals in civil trials respond to a trial court’s rulings and evidence, not lawyer missteps,...
