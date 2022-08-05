ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A jury finds Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim

By Brian Stelter, CNN Business
 3 days ago
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Alex Jones shakes his head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.The trial in Austin, Texas, which began on Tuesday, will determine how much money the Infowars conspiracy theorist will have to pay to the parents of a child murdered in the 2012 mass shooting at an elementary school.Jones is being sued by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults massacred by a gunman in Newtown, Connecticut.For years...
Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case

The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
Alex Jones loses phone records, court case, and his damn mind

Unlike what you see in films and TV, in an actual court case you will almost never see a lawyer catch a defendant in a lie by springing a surprise witness or piece of evidence on them. And yet, the bizarre case of disgraced podcast host Alex Jones, who is being sued for defamation by the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, took another bizarre turn today when Jones was caught in a lie on the witness stand. And the evidence against him turned out to be his own phone’s text records that his lawyers had accidentally sent to the attorneys representing the families suing him.
Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families

Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
Alex Jones Defies No-Gum-Chewing Order in Sandy Hook Trial (Video)

Infowars founder Alex Jones and his legal team have remained defiant to a judge’s order to stop chewing gum in the Sandy Hook damages hearing Tuesday. “What are you chewing?” the judge asked, turning her attention to Jones’ attorney, F. Andino, after she had previously told Jones to spit his gum out. She added that it’s a “foundational rule that you do not chew gum or eat in the courtroom” and that the courtroom handles “serious” matters.
Alex Jones must pay $49.3m for Sandy Hook hoax claim

US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $49.3m (£41m) in damages after falsely claiming a 2012 school shooting was a hoax. A jury in Texas ruled the radio host must pay $45.2m in punitive damages, in addition to $4.1m in compensatory damages they awarded a day earlier.
Alex Jones' lack of humanity is monstrous. His trial is finally proving it.

There is no true victory when it comes to a person like Alex Jones, who used his platform on Infowars to lie about murdered children and let his followers harass their grieving parents. But what we witnessed in court this week was something approaching vindication after his years of deception. It is still worth it to hear and see Jones, a man who perhaps does the impossible and gives conspiracy theorists an even worse name than they deserve, squirm and sweat and finally admit under oath that he lied and that facts are facts.
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 Million

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay Sandy Hook victims' families over $4 Million.Ecka Photography/Unsplash. A Texas jury has ordered radio host Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a child that was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. According to CBS DFW, this is the first time that Alex Jones has been held liable for continuing to claim that the school shooting was a hoax.
Alex Jones Attorney Blunder ‘Dead on Arrival’ in Any Appeal (2)

Alex Jones is unlikely to be able to take advantage of his legal team’s mistake in releasing his text messages in his damages trial against parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary shooting victim. Any appeals in civil trials respond to a trial court’s rulings and evidence, not lawyer missteps,...
