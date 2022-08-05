Georgia tax revenues off to healthy start of new fiscal year

Read on www.news-daily.com
fox5atlanta.com
Gov. Kemp looks at another round of tax rebates
ATLANTA - Georgians could get another tax rebate thanks to a state budget surplus. Sources tell FOX 5 Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a second round of tax rebates similar to those that went out over the summer. State lawmakers approved legislation in March to distribute rebates of $250...
douglasnow.com
Coffee has second highest number of children in foster care in Georgia
According to a recent statewide report, Coffee County ranked second in the most children in foster care based on population. Without population being considered, Coffee County remained in the top 12 counties with the most children currently in the system. The report, compiled with data from the Adoption and Foster...
Stimulus update: What you need to know about relief payment checks going out this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As inflation, gas prices and food shortages continue to pummel people across the country, some Americans will receive a little bit of help. Several states are in the process of sending direct stimulus payments to their residents, almost a year and a half after the last round of federal stimulus checks were sent to millions of citizens as part of the American Rescue Plan. In some of the states, the payments are being referred to as tax rebate checks.
wuga.org
New Program Provides Financial Aid to some Georgians Pursuing Careers in Health Care
Some Georgians pursuing careers in health care will be getting additional financial help through a program announced Monday by Governor Brian Kemp. The Certified Nursing Assistant Pilot Program will spend $843,000 to help 500 current Dual-Enrollment high school students across Georgia achieve a Nurse Aid Technical College Certificate. Half of those students will also have the chance to earn an additional Geriatric Care Technical College Certificate.
wuga.org
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
wgac.com
Georgia Department of Transportation to Hold Virtual Job Fair
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair Thursday, August 11, for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are available throughout the state. Some of the job responsibilities include mowing or clearing brush from roadsides, patching broken or eroded pavement, cleaning and clearing culverts, and assisting in storm cleanup efforts.
Fulton County judge deciding if he has authority to issue injunction over Georgia’s heartbeat law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge is deciding if he has the authority to issue a temporary injunction preventing enforcement of Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law while that case is being heard in court. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot watched the hearing that kept getting delayed and delayed by Zoom-bombers....
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia
Georgia gas prices keep dropping. According to the weekly AAA gas report, gas has dropped 15 cents this week, making the state average now $3.62 as of Monday morning. That’s 63 cents less than last month and 66 cents more than this time last year. As of Monday morning,...
Clayton News Daily
Gas prices continue to decline
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.
CBS 46
Georgia State receives $1 million grant to support women in STEM
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The National Science Foundation gave Georgia State a $1 million grant to launch a program supporting women in STEM fields. The program intends to recruit and retain female faculty in STEM, with an eye toward putting women from underrepresented backgrounds in tenured positions. The partnership with Florida International University, called ADVANCE-IMPACT, is being administered through the NSF’s ADVANCE program.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
Guide Dog Foundation needs more Central Georgia volunteers
GEORGIA, USA — The Guide Dog Foundation has spent over 70 years providing service and guide dogs to assist people in their daily lives. They need more volunteer puppy raisers in Central Georgia to get young dogs ready to lead their life of helping others. "Once these dogs are...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Clayton News Daily
Kentucky flood survivors hope for another miracle as they brace for more rain
With another flood watch in place in eastern Kentucky, people here are hoping and praying for one more miracle. Some saw it as a miracle they survived the historic flooding more than a week ago. They might feel it could take another to survive the aftermath -- the mud and debris of destroyed houses and businesses, the pain of dozens of lives lost and many missing, and the trauma of their experiences.
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
