Read on txktoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
txktoday.com
The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
txktoday.com
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
txktoday.com
Suspect on the run after shooting two people in Hooks
On Saturday at approximately 1:29 p.m. the Bowie County Sheriff’s office responded to a shooting on Private Road 82008 outside of Hooks TX. Deputies arrived to find two victims, one male and one female, shot outside of the home. Both were transported by ambulance in efforts to preserve life.
Comments / 0