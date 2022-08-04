The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO