Refreshing! New HTeaO Set To Open In West Odessa, Texas!

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of […]
DASO: “Upham Girl” in Texas cold case identified after 37 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives are expected to make an announcement Tuesday in a breakthrough using DNA to the 37-year-old cold case of a Jane Doe referred to as ‘Upham Girl,” whose skeletal remains have remained unidentified since 1985. She was found on March 10, 1985, when three men who […]
The Top 10 Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas
There are plenty of laws across the nation that have been on the books for hundreds of years that no longer pertain to our way of life now but they have never been removed. Here are some of them that are still on the books in Texas that can be found on HG.org.
cbs7.com
Basin PBS holds annual Back-To-School event at Midland College
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first day of school is just around the corner, and Basin PBS is helping kids in the area get ready for the school year. Basin PBS held a back-to-school festival at Midland College and over 40 local non-profits were there to serve families across the Permian Basin.
cbs7.com
CBS7 SPECIAL REPORT: The Long Road Back
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessan Tim Edgmon is recovering from a freak injury that caused him to be paralyzed from the neck down, temporarily. Edgmon was injured on Christmas eve 2021 in red river New Mexico. He slipped on the ice and immediately knew something was wrong. He was airlifted...
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
Ask Midland Odessa – My Bride Doesn’t Want Food At Our Wedding Reception But I Do!
Buzz Question - I'm not feeling this, but my BRIDE wants to have a wedding with NO MEAL! We are planning our wedding and she says that she wants to NOT have any kind of reception with food so that we can use that money on US! I really don't agree with this and want to feed our family and friends that attend! But, she insist that we will NOT do this. Suggestions?
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
seminolesentinel.com
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
Midlander charged in Dollar General theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week in connection to a theft at Dollar General- police said the suspect has a long history of stealing. Fabian Trevino, 39, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to an affidavit, on August 3, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the […]
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
