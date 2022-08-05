Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

Read on www.wymt.com
Carrie Underwood Pops Up at Dollywood [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is having a fun summer before kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. The country superstar was spotted in Dollywood on Tuesday (July 19), according to a few fan posts on Twitter. A fellow park-goer posted a few photos of Underwood at the park, writing, "Carrie Underwood sightings...
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44
A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills
Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
I visited Dollywood for the first time and here are 8 things that surprised me
I visited Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Tennessee theme park, for the first time. The park had surprisingly steep hills and didn't play many Dolly Parton songs over the speakers. Christianity was more prominent at Dollywood than I was anticipating.
WATCH: Dolly Parton Hilariously Performed ‘All Shook Up’ Doing Her Best Elvis Presley Impression
Dolly Parton always puts on a show. She always has. Whether it’s her unexpected musicianship on display or her timeless humor, she always has something up her sleeve to entertain. In a classic clip, we get Dolly Parton “goofing on Elvis.”. It’s from an HBO special that she...
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music singer Vince Gill will be honored with a star-studded special TV program, Country Music Television said Friday. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will premiere on Sept. 16 as part of a tribute to the singer, and will feature guests from across the country music industry.
Here's What Surprised Brooks & Dunn During Their Return to Touring
Watch: Ronnie Dunn Talks Brooks & Dunn Touring Again After 10 Years. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Dolly Parton announces new roller coaster attraction at Dollywood theme park
Dollywood is getting a new attraction — Big Bear Mountain. Dolly Parton announced the newest addition at Dollywood Parks & Resorts on Friday. The roller coaster will be nearly 4,000 ft. long and will cost over $25 million. The ride, located in Wildwood Grove, Tenn., will allow guests to...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Country Camp Reigned Supreme at This Wedding in Tennessee’s Cumberland Mountains
Kimberlin Rogers, director of events for Houses & Parties, and banker Thomas Joseph “T.J.” Ajello met through mutual friends at the University of Alabama. The pretense wasn’t a setup—actually, quite the contrary: “He came from a boarding school in New Hampshire, and I was from Atlanta. No one thought it would last,” Rogers admits.
