ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Skips Vegetable Oil In A Boxed Cake Mix

Boxed cake mixes were born of convenience and continue to be a popular pantry staple today. There are about as many opinions on how to elevate the finished products using the mixes as there are varieties on grocery store shelves, too. Cook's Illustrated says P. Duff and Sons started selling...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Breast#Chicken Tenders#Best Chicken#Pecans#Food Drink
Allrecipes.com

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

Dish will keep for up to 4 months in freezer, and to reheat thaw overnight or up to 6 hours in refrigerator then bake according to directions. To change up the flavor on this dish you can easily substitute in different types of rotisserie chicken like mojo or lemon-pepper, or garlic. You can also use just about any butter crisp cracker; Ritz has an assortment of flavored crackers that could be any easy way to switch up the flavor profile. This dish can also be made gluten free is you use gluten-free crackers and rotisserie chicken.
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Easy Stuffed Peppers

Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pickled Beets Recipe

Beets may not be the first vegetable you think about whipping up as a side dish, but the dark red root's sweet and earthy flavor pairs well with just about every protein, sharp cheeses, and other veggies, too. Plus, according to Healthline, it's a powerhouse food that may help improve heart, brain, and digestive health while fighting inflammation. But if you're not sure how to whip up a batch of beets, there's nothing complicated about it — an easy pickled beets recipe that requires very few ingredients is the perfect way to add beets to your menu. "I love how easy this recipe is and how much flavor comes from just a few ingredients," says Miriam Hahn, recipe developer and health coach. "This is my favorite way to eat beets, which are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bon Appétit

Miso-Brown-Butter Rice Cakes With Corn

Are rice cakes pasta? Absolutely not. Can they be treated like pasta? Most definitely yes! Rice cakes can go almost anywhere pasta lives. Cacio e pepe? In a spicy vodka sauce? With kale pesto? Check, check, check. They require nowhere near as much water as a pot of pasta and can be cooked directly in the sauce with a splash of liquid, as is done here after giving the rice cakes a quick crisp in an oiled skillet. Forgot to set the timer? Rice cakes are forgiving and remain chewy and bouncy even with a little extra cook time. Look for skinny sticks of fresh or frozen (thaw in cool water) rice cakes in vacuum-sealed bags. If you can only find coins of sliced rice cakes, those will work, too.
RECIPES
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (August 8 – 14)

Grilled chicken breast. Lemon salmon. Spaghetti. Repeat. If you’re tired of your usual rotation, these seven unconventional recipes are sure to spice up dinnertime. Each dish is a twist on a classic that’s interesting enough to satisfy, yet simple enough to prepare on the reg. Better yet, the list includes simple one-pan gems and even a no-cook meal that would impress roommates, picky kids and dinner party guests alike. Let’s start shopping, shall we?
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Chocolate Cream Pie

With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
RECIPES
The Daily South

Applesauce Snack Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting

This is the cake you'll be reaching for at 3 p.m. alongside an afternoon coffee. It's the perfect fall pick-me-up snack; the kind of cake you can eat quickly and neatly with your hands when hunger strikes in that undefined period between lunch and dinner. This cake also couldn't be...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
RECIPES
Mashed

People Are Melting Like Butter Over The 'Corn Kid'

When you're young, discovering your favorite foods can be a truly magical experience. It can be like an entire new world has opened up to you, and you just want to re-live the experience of eating whatever it is that hits your taste buds in just the right way. For...
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest

Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
princesspinkygirl.com

Texas Sheet Cake

Our Texas Sheet Cake is the size of Texas! It is a sweet chocolate cake covered in rich chocolate icing that’s perfect for feeding a hungry crowd. The decadent, fudgy flavors of this classic southern dessert are every chocolate lover’s dream and easily made on a single sheet pan!
TEXAS STATE
Bon Appétit

Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes

You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in Southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy