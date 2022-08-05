FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
Lulu
Are you someone who shops at Williams-Sonoma and adores farm-to-table cooking? Do you own a copy of the Chez Panisse cookbook? Did you just spend the last four hours enriching your beautiful little mind with beautiful little images at The Hammer museum, and are in need of a snack? Or, are you currently a student or faculty member at The University of California, Los Angeles?
7 Exciting Pop-Ups & Events This Weekend In LA
Ice cream socials, night markets, scavenger hunts, and more. How is it already August? The end of the summer is rapidly approaching, we’re still trying to process our many feelings about Nope, and we need to pack our calendar with ice cream socials, night markets, and scavenger hunts, stat. Here’s seven exciting pop-ups and events happening this weekend.
The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore
A direct descendant of the infamous beachside drinking hole in Santa Monica, The Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore is where to head for a civilized day-drinking situation in Long Beach. It’s tucked in the back corner of an outdoor shopping mall and has several dining areas lined with chic lounge chairs, velvet booths, and fuzzy pillows. You’re going to want to sit out on the patio, which overlooks the scenic Marina filled with boats. Whether you come for a boozy brunch or a fun dinner, you’ll probably need to book a reservation ahead of time.
Ambitious Ales
There are so many great craft breweries in Long Beach, it can be hard to pin down a favorite. But in terms of all-around appeal, Ambitious Ales in Bixby Knolls always lands at the top of our list. The taproom is spacious enough to project a ballgame on the wall without feeling like you're drinking inside an airplane hanger, plus they've got two shaded, dog-friendly patios that are ideal for warm nights. The always-changing beer list is fantastic whether you're into IPAs, sours, or stouts, and you can pick up some cans to-go, too. And most importantly, a beer here means you'll have easy access to Thunderbolt Pizza next door, an excellent pie shop that is happy to delivery off some warm garlic knots or hot wings right to your table.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
