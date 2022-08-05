There are so many great craft breweries in Long Beach, it can be hard to pin down a favorite. But in terms of all-around appeal, Ambitious Ales in Bixby Knolls always lands at the top of our list. The taproom is spacious enough to project a ballgame on the wall without feeling like you're drinking inside an airplane hanger, plus they've got two shaded, dog-friendly patios that are ideal for warm nights. The always-changing beer list is fantastic whether you're into IPAs, sours, or stouts, and you can pick up some cans to-go, too. And most importantly, a beer here means you'll have easy access to Thunderbolt Pizza next door, an excellent pie shop that is happy to delivery off some warm garlic knots or hot wings right to your table.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO