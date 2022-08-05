Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Sul & Beans
Even after an all-out KBBQ feast, make space for a bingsoo from Sul & Beans. This milk ice at this chaotic sit-down dessert restaurant in Koreatown is fresh, light, and delicious, with plenty of options for toppings. It’s best to come with a group so you can try a few flavors—we tend to prioritize the mango (for something sweet and juicy) and the injeolmi (for something nutty and more savory). No matter what, consider adding housemade mochi to your refreshing mountain of bingsoo—the roasted flavor contrasted with the shaved ice has us in a chokehold.
Vintage Wine + Eats
If you want to drink wine in Studio City, do it at Vintage Wine + Eats. For starters, this natural wine bar has a pastel-heavy, farmhouse chic aesthetic that’s quite soothing and the kind of environment where one glass of chilled Gamay becomes four in the blink of an eye. Secondly, the food menu is good, with everything from cheese boards and chicken skewers to a delicious $16 bar burger topped with Raclette, tarragon aioli, and caramelized shallots. Swing by on Sundays and that burger suddenly becomes $1.99—one of the better burger deals in town.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
Schubas Tavern
If you’ve been following any new artists who just started touring, chances are they’ll be showing up at Schuba’s. This Lakeview bar is a common stop up-and-coming artists, so it’s great for discovering new music. The bar serves food, but since it isn’t allowed in the performance space, you’ll want to get there a little earlier if you want to finish your fried chicken sandwich before the show starts.
Chebogz
Chebogz has been representing Filipino food at many of the major farmers markets and food festivals for the past five years, and for good reason. The island combo is beautifully arranged with inihaw ribs, crispy lumpia, juicy longanisa, and coconut shrimp. Arrive hungry, because there’s also chicken adobo and grilled tofu coated in the family’s special BBQ sauce. If you want to relive your Chebogz experience, you can also buy frozen lumpia to fry up back home, but not until after grabbing a mango “chezcake” for dessert.
Bird & Tie
Bird & Tie has one focus and one focus only: Nashville-style hot chicken. Deep-fried pieces covered in a cayenne-heavy dry rub or hot oil, it’s the kind of tear-inducing spicy chicken that only a handful of places in London serve. And the dishes you’ll find at this small spot directly opposite Clapham Common are worth breaking a sweat over. Come here for a casual, comfortable pit stop where you can eat messily and worry about wiping your hot oil-covered hands later.
Friedman's
Friedman’s was opened with celiacs in mind, with the goal of creating an entirely GF menu. At any of their 6 NYC locations, you can get brunch favorites like pancakes, waffles, french toast and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches and dinner entrees made completely GF or the traditional way. The GF waffles here could take on their wheaty counterparts any day of the week, and the chicken comes out satisfyingly crispy. Leave some room for a side of mac and cheese as well. Most things with a ton of cheese sauce mixed in are a go, but that doesn't make us any less impressed by the rice-based version here.
Uovo Studio City
There are so many euro-centric pasta spots along Ventura Blvd. that, at times, it’s tough to tell them apart. That’s why the arrival of Uovo feels like a breath of fresh air. Located in the Sportsmen Lodge redevelopment, Uovo is a casual pasta bar with multiple locations across the city. And yet, it hasn’t fallen prey to the pitfalls of mini-chains. This is well-executed, consistent pasta in a welcoming environment that works for lunch meetings, casual date nights, or grabbing a glass of wine by yourself at the bar. There are close to 15 different pastas on the menu, but standouts include the cacio e pepe and brodo, a broth-filled pasta filled with savory, pork-stuffed tortellini.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Sweetwater Saloon
This lesbian-leaning queer bar is one of the many LGBTQ-friendly spots on East Broadway that have served as community pillars for decades. Divey with a bit of flare, Sweetwater Saloon has a small horseshoe bar surrounded by pool tables, big leather booths, and occasional drag performances. The main draw at this cash-only neighborhood institution is its close-knit feel—the bartender cracks jokes with regulars and strangers strike up conversation at the bar. So if you’re looking for a queer bar and second home that’s accepting of any and everyone, make this your first stop.
Oakobing
With brand ambassadors like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, it’s clear that Oakobing is LA's best option for Korean bingsoo. The shaved ice dessert looks like a feathery mountain: delicate shavings of ice draped on top of itself, creating a slightly woozy visual effect akin to a Salvador Dalí painting. Toppings range between rich decadency (think Oreo tiramisu or caramel macchiato drizzles) to tangy fresh fruit, but our favorite is the injeolmi. Compared to Oakobing’s other flavors, the injeolmi is wonderfully subdued—a roasted soy bean powder that’s sprinkled over a bed of snow and accompanied by sweet, glutinous rice cakes and red bean.
Little Bean
Along with having one of the cutest names ever, Little Bean is a mom-and-pop Taiwanese boba tea and shaved ice spot in Rowland Heights that looks like an old school soda fountain: there’s a long marble counter and bins filled with candy sold by the pound. Though the tea is great, most people are here for bowls of ultra-fluffy shaved snow, topped with things like tapioca pearls, coffee jelly, and squiggles of condensed milk. Unlike those franchise boba/dessert shops that seem to appear and disappear every week in the SGV, there’s a homey quality to Little Bean that feels totally timeless.
Fluffy's Sno-Balls
Fluffy’s in downtown Long Beach is one of a handful of LA places that makes Sno-Balls, a New Orleans style of snow cone that is painted with colorful syrups that come in flavors like Tiger’s Blood and Polar Punch. But Fluffy’s is the only place in LA that does “cheesecake-stuffed” Sno-Balls, an even more specific New Orleans thing that involves stuffing a slice of cheesecake in a cup and covering it with strawberry-soaked shaved ice and a single sour gummy bear. It’s an odd combo that amazingly works. The way the slightly tangy cheesecake contrasts with the slushy sweet ice feels as sophisticated as a pair of elbow-length white gloves.
Pressed Juicery
Yes, Pressed Juicery made the list. While it’s easy to make fun of the trendy cold-pressed juice shop with locations in Venice, Silver Lake, Beverly Hills, and wherever else people in athleisure wear are found, hear us out. They also have incredible plant-based soft serve. Called “Freeze” and swirled to the heavens, it comes in vanilla, chocolate, acai, and dragon fruit flavors and tastes refreshingly light, like it was infused with holy water. It’s perfect for a post-beach snack, or to bring you back to reality after spending 30 minutes in a Glossier store.
LA Rose Cafe
LA Rose is a real charmer—a sunny cafe in East Hollywood where you’ll eat homestyle Filipino foods and be told tales by the owner, like the time he catered the Playboy Mansion. In addition to a good halo halo, LA Rose Cafe also serves buko pandan, a mint green treat filled with every gelatinous thing under the sun. There are chewy tapioca balls, strips of pandan jelly, young coconut, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream with a cherry on top. It’s refreshing on a hot day and wonderful to slurp up while listening to the owner cheerfully describe Francis Ford Coppola’s favorite dish.
016 Restaurant
When our carnivorous instincts kick in and we want to eat a bunch of meat, we head to 016 Restaurant. The menu at this casual Serbian spot has plenty of meat-centric dishes like stuffed cabbage with pork belly, smoky cevapi, and plump grilled meatballs, the last two having a great char and added tang from raw onions and creamy kajmak. To mix up your your meat feast, make sure to also order their fantastic cheese and spinach burek. They have a spacious dining room, but we like eating and drinking Serbian brandy cocktails on their outdoor patio when we get the chance.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Epicerie
A cute neighborhood house turned restaurant in Allandale, the all-day-cafe Epicerie serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays, and brunch on Sundays (they do fantastic baked goods like croissants on weekends). It’s great for a low-key brunch on the outdoor patio or a healthy-ish dinner with a bottle of wine. The menu veers French by way of Louisiana, and our go-to is the shrimp po’boy, the gnocchi parisienne, or the salmon and farro salad. No matter what you do, get the fried-to-order beignets for dessert.
Le Rock
You might head to Rockefeller Center only once a year to glance at a very tall tree that was sacrificed to wear an outfit of colored lights. This brasserie is another reason to go there. Le Rock is from the Frenchette team, so it’s no surprise that the food here is French and the large Art Deco space is packed every night. If you’ve ever wanted to eat the Peter Luger burger like a steak, get the rich dry-aged steak haché. Grilled swordfish and pillowy agnolotti are cooked just right, and the whipped cheese and confit garlic on baguette is reason enough to keep coming back. When you’re here, your Midtown alter ego will come out, and you’ll feel like ordering multiple martinis and wonder why you don’t do dinner and a Broadway show more often.
