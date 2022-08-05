I Tried an Organic Mattress for the First Time and There’s No Turning Back

Founded by Jean Lee and Dylan Davis in 2010, Ladies & Gentlemen Studio is known for their imaginative and brilliant (in more ways than one) lighting, installations, and enviable collaborations with Roll & Hill, MUJI, Poketo, The Future Perfect, and Ariake. Lee and Davis first met two decades ago when they were students in the industrial design program at the University of Washington in Seattle. What may surprise their fans is that neither was initially interested in designing lighting or producing installations, not while in school nor when they started L&G Studio. Their first product was actually a small ceramic piggy bank they made in their garage.

