Read on www.fox8live.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Storms increase this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday, a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The...
fox8live.com
Forecasters give wave off coast of Africa 40% chance of forming tropical depression over Atlantic
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A storm wave off the western coast of Africa has a 40 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression over the Atlantic Ocean by midweek, forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sunday (Aug. 7). The tropical wave was producing disorganized showers and...
fox8live.com
Poydras Street pothole causes traffic headache for downtown commuters; City says S&WB must repair leak
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Water gushing from a massive pothole on Poydras Street is causing major traffic issues in downtown New Orleans. Drivers must carefully navigate the busy street because of the crater. A spokesperson for the City of New Orleans said the Department of Public Works inspected the location...
fox8live.com
With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Law Street stabbings
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested Sunday (Aug. 7) after New Orleans police said she stabbed two toddlers inside a home in the 3100 block of Law Street. A 4-year-old girl later died and her 2-year-old brother was listed in critical condition. Fox 8 Back to School supply drive. Updated: Aug....
fox8live.com
Tulane favored by 30 points in their opener against UMass
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane Green Wave should roll in their opener if you pay attention to betting lines. Tulane is favored by a monster 30 points (according to Caesars Sportsbook) over the University of Massachusetts in their Sept. 3 matchup. Tulane finished 2-10 last season overall, and 6-6...
fox8live.com
Off-duty NOPD officer robbed by teenager in French Quarter, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said. Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.
fox8live.com
Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
Loranger man dies after a fatal car crash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday evening, police say
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man from Loranger died in a fatal crash Saturday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug.6), police investigated a fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road. During the investigation, police identified the 22-year-old as...
fox8live.com
Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon. According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. The man was...
fox8live.com
Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested following a police chase Saturday evening on I-610. Around 5:30 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Journey disregard a traffic signal on Williams Blvd near I-10 in Jefferson Parish. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the...
fox8live.com
Transfers of violent offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth still not underway, lawmakers told
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice told state senators Monday (Aug. 8) that only one detainee has been moved from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth, despite multiple escapes from the detention center over the past two months. Juvenile justice officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Balloons and stuffed animals marked the home in the 3100 block of Law Street where police say 31-year-old Jenee Pedesclaux stabbed her two small children Sunday morning (Aug. 7). Her 4-year-old daughter, identified in court documents as Paris Roberts, died from her injuries. Her 2-year-old son...
Comments / 0