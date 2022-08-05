ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Storms increase this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday, a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Law Street stabbings

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested Sunday (Aug. 7) after New Orleans police said she stabbed two toddlers inside a home in the 3100 block of Law Street. A 4-year-old girl later died and her 2-year-old brother was listed in critical condition. Fox 8 Back to School supply drive. Updated: Aug....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tulane favored by 30 points in their opener against UMass

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tulane Green Wave should roll in their opener if you pay attention to betting lines. Tulane is favored by a monster 30 points (according to Caesars Sportsbook) over the University of Massachusetts in their Sept. 3 matchup. Tulane finished 2-10 last season overall, and 6-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Off-duty NOPD officer robbed by teenager in French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said. Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
BOGALUSA, LA
Man shot and killed in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Sunday afternoon. According to NOPD, the incident took place around 5:24 p.m. in the 3900 block of Downman Road. When officers arrived they discovered a male unresponsive with apparent trauma to his body. The man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
