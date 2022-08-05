Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
actionnewsnow.com
Switch to drought-tolerant landscaping leading many people to local garden shop
CHICO, Calif. - Magnolia Gift and Garden in Chico has seen an increase in people opting to redo their lawns with drought-resistant plants as many Californians search for ways to cut back their water use. "It's a money saver and as you know California is running out of water so...
krcrtv.com
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to over 2,500 customers in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - 9:19 p.m. UPDATE - Power has been restored to over 2,500 customers who went without power along Highway 32 between W. 8th St. and W. 3rd St., according to the PG&E Power outage map. Power was restored just after 9:15 p.m. The outage started at 7:14 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters break up argument at early morning fire in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif - It was close call in a Chico neighborhood where a fence caught fire between two homes early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Downing Avenue, near East 1st Avenue. Fire Captain Jeff Brunson said when fire crews arrived, they found the homeowner putting out the flames and arguing with a young man.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
actionnewsnow.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Previewing Orland Football
ORLAND, Calif. - Last year, Orland football put together its first winning season since 2018 and best record since 2015. That success led the Trojans to the Section Semifinals against Paradise. They lost that game, but they're hungry for more. "We want to play on November 26th," Head Coach Nick...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, dog cared for by Willows FD
WILLOWS, Calif. - A crash on Interstate-5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, the Willows Fire Department said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Interstate-5, north of County Road 57, when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 5, 2022
During the week of Aug. 8, DWR and contractor staff continue work on the multi-year project to perform maintenance repairs on the eight radial gate hoist assemblies of Oroville Dam’s Flood Control Outlet (FCO), or main spillway, as part of the Oroville Radial Gates Maintenance Repair Project. Beginning Aug....
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
krcrtv.com
Pair arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, substances for sale in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested at a home in Oroville following a probation search by Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) agents which revealed narcotics and an illegally obtained firearm. On Thursday, agents searched a home at 2719 Mitchell Avenue and found an illegally obtained handgun, fentanyl,...
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic controls in place on Highway 36 after crash, vegetation fire
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - One-way traffic control is in effect on Highway 36 in Tehama County due to a crash and vegetation fire, according to Caltrans. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says the initial call came in at 2:16 a.m. of a crash on Highway 36, about 6 ½ miles west of Bowman Road.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Breaking News in Yuba County Free Online
Cast: Allison Janney Mila Kunis Regina Hall Awkwafina Wanda Sykes. An overlooked pencil-pusher catches her husband in bed with another woman, the shock of which causes him to die of a heart attack. So she buries his body and takes advantage of the growing celebrity status that comes from having a missing husband. But she quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops and criminals, all while trying to keep the truth from her sister, a local news anchor who’s desperate for a story.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
actionnewsnow.com
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
Comments / 0