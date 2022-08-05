KAORI is taking brunch to new heights with their exclusive Aegean Brunch Menu

Read on southbeachtopchefs.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winterBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Tatiana Blades is Miami's Triple Threat: Musician, Entrepreneur, Free ThinkerShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
What really is the bizarre Miami Circle?Evie M.Miami, FL
Dr. Jeff Rocker Day Announced by City of North Miami BeachShe Got Game MediaNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort Lauderdale
Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil, is set to open its first Fort Lauderdale location next week. On Friday, August 19, the newest South Florida Fogo will officially open at 201 E. Las Olas Boulevard at the corner of Southeast Third Avenue as part of the 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use office, residential, and retail community.
communitynewspapers.com
Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area
Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
WSVN-TV
3 South Florida restaurants put a twist on peanut butter and jelly
There are some pairings that are just meant to be. Milk and cookies South Florida and humidity but perhaps the most classic duo is peanut butter and jelly. While it might be simple sandwich, Deco’s checking out a few local spots that are taking this flavor combo to the next level.
southbeachtopchefs.com
El Tucán Launches Brickell’s Hottest Wednesday Ladies Night
Wednesday nights in Brickell just got a whole lot HOTTER!. Miami’s renowned Hospitality company, Mr. Hospitality, just launched their stimulating NEW Wednesday Ladies Night series – Forbidden Summer – at Brickell hotspot, El Tucán. Upon entry, ladies receive a complimentary tequila cocktail before dancing the night away in the jungle-themed supper club. Expect live entertainment, enchanting fire dancers, mesmerizing burlesque performances, aerialists, and beats by Willy Monfret. Dinner reservations begin at 7 PM, where diners can enjoy the new Endless Summer Menu ($69), showcasing signature dishes including the Beef carpaccio Filet Tostada with Truffle Dressing Grilled Octopus with Romanesco & Chickpeas, & more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Miami
Miami is a vibrant city in South Florida, celebrated for its nightlife and Atlantic coast beaches. Known as “The Magic City,” Miami is a diverse metropolis where people from all over the world live and vacation. It is the second-most populous city in Florida and a tourism hub...
miamionthecheap.com
Splash In The Pines features wet fun in Pembroke Pines
Soar down an inflatable water slide. Play splashy water games. Splash In The Pines in Pembroke Pines is all about wet fun and it’s free. The event for kids and families is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 13, 2022, at West Pines Soccer Park, 350 SW 196th Avenue, Pembroke Pines.
8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami
From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Fun and fillies: Gulfstream Park courts foodies with Taste of the Track event
Fun fact: horse racing is called the sport of kings. Deco’s own royal jester, Alex Miranda, has the deets on an event that will have you running to the races. Gallop, trot and pony on over to Gulfstream Park Saturday afternoon. In addition to their weekend lineup, they’ve got a party going on, and you are invited.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami
Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Miami Celebrity Takes Over 2 Coral Gables Restaurants In Miami
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: miaminewtimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Urbanspace’s New York City holiday market is coming to Lincoln Road this winter
NYC's favorite holiday market is coming to Miami.Urbanspace. This year, Miami is gearing up for the most epic holiday season yet as Urbanspace — a leader in food and retail immersive public markets — announces news of their famed holiday market setting up shop on Lincoln Road just in time for the season to begin.
travelexperta.com
Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Review
Every year we visit South Florida. It’s become a tradition for us since we visit my family in West Palm Beach for the holidays and then enjoy short trips close by to explore Florida. We’ve been all around West Palm Beach, Palm Beach, Miami, and the Florida Keys, but interestingly enough, we kept skipping right past Fort Lauderdale. So this year I made it my mission to check out what all the fuss is about. And let me tell you, Fort Lauderdale certainly gets a lot of buzz around it. We decided to go with the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort.
irei.com
Ivanhoe Cambridge JV sells premier retail and dining destination center in Miami for $216m
Rockpoint and Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a 200,503-square-foot, Publix-anchored, mixed-use retail center with an 875-space parking garage in Miami’s Brickell district, for $216 million. RPT Realty acquired the center. Mary Brickell Village is anchored by a high-volume Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club. The...
Take a Look Inside Margate's Infamous 'Blue House'
Color me Blue. Margate's infamous "Blue House" has been put up for sale. The house on Haverford Avenue in Margate is well known by locals and the colorful home at 8 N. Haverford Avenue has been leaving some of the neighbors feeling blue for years. The Scariest Halloween Attractions in...
offmetro.com
Miami Beach Boat Rentals: Top Places To Visit by Boat in Miami
If you’re thinking of going on a holiday, one of those destinations that should make it on your bucket list is a trip to Miami for that ultimate South Florida boating experience. You can be traveling with kids, friends, a loved one, or even on your own; Miami will still aim to please. There’s never a shortage of activities to do, even as you spend your days basking in the warm weather and glorious sun, boating through some of its more gorgeous marinas and docks.
thenextmiami.com
Citadel Buys Another Property, Now Owns Site Connecting Brickell Avenue To Biscayne Bay
Hedge fund giant Citadel is continuing its acquisition spree in Brickell, where it plans to build a headquarters building. The latest purchase sits in between two properties Citadel has already reportedly acquired, potentially connecting the two. According to the SFBJ, the company’s newest acquisition is a 12-unit apartment building at...
Billboard
Trump Resort in Miami Accused of Fraud After Bailing on Classic Rock Festival
A concert promoter is suing the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami over allegations that the hotel backed out of a classic rock event after months of promises to host it. In a lawsuit filed Friday (Aug. 5) in Ohio federal court, 4U Promotions Inc. says that 18001 Holdings LLC...
thenextmiami.com
Studies Completed For Miami Beach Rapid Transit, People Mover To Design District
Miami-Dade has completed an environmental study for a rapid transit connection between downtown Miami and Miami Beach. The Draft Environmental Assessment is required in order to satisfy the National Environmental Policy Act. The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street...
Comments / 0