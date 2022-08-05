Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Miami. While many people visit Miami for its spectacular beaches and world-renowned nightlife, you’ll find that this beautiful destination is home to all of this plus a range of other exciting activities. For example, if you want to immerse yourself in the cultural side of Florida’s coolest cosmopolitan city, don’t hesitate to explore its art galleries, wander past its mind-blowing street art, or get a glimpse of local Art Deco architecture in South Beach’s Art Deco District. You can also check out attractions such as the Miami Zoo, the Miami Seaquarium, and the Philip and Patricia Frost Musem of Science. Miami is also a great base to experience South Florida’s great wilderness with a variety of hikes, scenic drives and guided tours available in Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve. Here’s my selection of the 10 best luxury hotels & beach resorts in the greater Miami area.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO