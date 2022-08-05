ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
communitynewspapers.com

Some of Miami Spice’s Hottest Menus in the Miami Area

Menu(s) + Price: LPM will be offering a $60, three-course dinner menu Sunday through Thursday for Miami Spice attendees to try the French-inspired Mediterranean restaurant, with options like the Ratatouille et Féta, the Petits Farcis Niçois, the Bavette aux Chimichurri, the Coquelet au Citron Confit, and more!. Restaurant:...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Miami

Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 best luxury hotels & resorts in Miami. While many people visit Miami for its spectacular beaches and world-renowned nightlife, you’ll find that this beautiful destination is home to all of this plus a range of other exciting activities. For example, if you want to immerse yourself in the cultural side of Florida’s coolest cosmopolitan city, don’t hesitate to explore its art galleries, wander past its mind-blowing street art, or get a glimpse of local Art Deco architecture in South Beach’s Art Deco District. You can also check out attractions such as the Miami Zoo, the Miami Seaquarium, and the Philip and Patricia Frost Musem of Science. Miami is also a great base to experience South Florida’s great wilderness with a variety of hikes, scenic drives and guided tours available in Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve. Here’s my selection of the 10 best luxury hotels & beach resorts in the greater Miami area.
MIAMI, FL
Axios

8 cool Airbnbs under 4 hours driving distance from Miami

From cool condos to bungalows with private beaches, here are six Airbnb escapes driving distance from Miami. This unique and artistically inspired rental is located less than two miles south of Downtown and three miles from Municipal Beach. Location: West Palm Beach. Features: Free parking on premises, beach access, washer/dryer...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Splash In The Pines features wet fun in Pembroke Pines

Soar down an inflatable water slide. Play splashy water games. Splash In The Pines in Pembroke Pines is all about wet fun and it’s free. The event for kids and families is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 13, 2022, at West Pines Soccer Park, 350 SW 196th Avenue, Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Enjoy Tapas & Small Plates in Miami

Miami is home to hot weather and hotter nightlife. It’s a bustling tourist spot and is full of adventure. An equally endearing trait of this city, in addition to its gorgeous atmosphere and buzzing nightlife, is its culture. One thing that’s reflective of Miami’s rich culture is its food,...
MIAMI, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Summer Sizzles At Time Out Market Miami

Disco Punch Brunch, Happy Hour, Natural Wine Flights, The Blakery for the ultimate 6-ounce cookie, and more!. The sizzling summer soirée never ends at Time Out Market Miami, the food and cultural market bringing the best of the city all under one roof. With 17 eateries, daily happy hour, weekend Disco Punch Brunch, and resident DJs beat the heat at 1601 Drexel Avenue in South Beach. Time Out Market reveals exciting new activations for guests to enjoy this season.
MIAMI, FL
purewow.com

27 Unmissable Things to Do in Miami with Kids

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Struggling to find a roster of fun, unique things to do in Miami with kids? You’ve come to the right...
MIAMI, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in Miami

Miami is a vibrant city in South Florida, celebrated for its nightlife and Atlantic coast beaches. Known as “The Magic City,” Miami is a diverse metropolis where people from all over the world live and vacation. It is the second-most populous city in Florida and a tourism hub...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

2 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.

Two Florida chains were featured on LoveFood's list of the "Most Surprising Drive-Thrus in America." This list highlights drive-thru and drive-in restaurants that bring their own charm and attract customers locally and nationally. The first Florida spot mentioned on the list is Grown! The eatery's focus on organic foods and...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

The Weeknd Live at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Weeknd brought his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike Dean and Kaytranada opened the show. The Weeknd had an elaborate set showing a dystopian city with bombed-out buildings and walls of...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
offmetro.com

Miami Beach Boat Rentals: Top Places To Visit by Boat in Miami

If you’re thinking of going on a holiday, one of those destinations that should make it on your bucket list is a trip to Miami for that ultimate South Florida boating experience. You can be traveling with kids, friends, a loved one, or even on your own; Miami will still aim to please. There’s never a shortage of activities to do, even as you spend your days basking in the warm weather and glorious sun, boating through some of its more gorgeous marinas and docks.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
thenextmiami.com

Citadel Buys Another Property, Now Owns Site Connecting Brickell Avenue To Biscayne Bay

Hedge fund giant Citadel is continuing its acquisition spree in Brickell, where it plans to build a headquarters building. The latest purchase sits in between two properties Citadel has already reportedly acquired, potentially connecting the two. According to the SFBJ, the company’s newest acquisition is a 12-unit apartment building at...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

30 violations found inside South Florida Chick-fil-A

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. The list also includes places that were not ordered shut, but did have issues other places have been shut...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

