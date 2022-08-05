Nelson Brothers, USU respond to 800 Block story

Read on www.hjnews.com
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
DWR takes ownership of Cinnamon Creek wildlife management area
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officially took ownership of its newest wildlife management area (WMA), Cinnamon Creek WMA, in June after winning a public auction in […]
deseret.com
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
Herald-Journal
Open-space bond route worth a try
Cache County’s recently approved “open lands” bonding initiative (HJ July 28) — now opening the way for public response — represents an acknowledgment from local leadership that Cache Valley stands at a decisive crossroads: the balancing of vigorous growth with planning measures and options that would preserve some semblance of the valley’s rich, agricultural heritage. Determining which areas of open space — incumbent on participating property owners — will be a daunting task, as well as assessing the extent to which the public is willing to pitch in. Changing climate patterns will certainly have a voice of its own toward deciding the valley’s future quality of life. Taking the bonding route is a bold move. It’s worth a try.
Herald-Journal
Fair shouldn't be pushing out 4-Hers
As a resident of Cache Valley, I am concerned about how the fair managers are continuing to push 4-H programs out of the fair. Their reason for doing so? They say it is because these programs do not make money. Cachecounty.org says, "The mission of the Cache County Fairgrounds is to support community economic vitality, health and well-being, education, tourism, and enhance overall quality of life." It seems to me that they are focusing on only the economic part of their mission statement.
visitogden.com
Walking the Walk in Ogden, Utah
Ogden’s abundance of high-quality events and its growing arts scene has made it the go-to destination for quick, Wasatch Front getaways. Whether you’re visiting for some fresh, local produce at Farmers Market or enjoying one of the many sold-out Twilight Concert Series shows, there’s always a bit more to do while you’re here, so plan some extra time.
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
Accusatory video taken at carnival near Idaho-Utah border goes viral
LOGAN, Utah — A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the country during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded. On July 31, Tessah Marie turned to TikTok to post a video she took at the carnival in...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Defense finishes strong in spirited scrimmage
A heavy rainstorm put a little bit of a damper on Utah State's plans, but the Aggies were still able to hold a spirited football scrimmage late Saturday morning at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center. “Being inside was not what we wanted, but I thought we got a good...
kvnutalk
Logan City Council approves affordable housing rezone – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Despite some concerns, the Logan City Council recently approved a rezone that offers the promise of Cache Valley’s most sought-after commodity – affordable housing. On Aug. 2, the council members approved Ordinance 22-16 rezoning 1.32 acres of property from Commercial to Town Center 1. That...
Two seriously injured in Weber County motorcycle accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries after a motorcycle accident Sunday, authorities say. At 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Weber Fire District, Ogden Fire Department, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Airlife Utah were dispatched to a motorcycle accident at the top of Monte Cristo. One […]
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer roundup: Green Canyon goes 3-0 during opening week
A heavy Saturday rainstorm didn’t prevent a trio of local high school girls soccer teams from earning solid victories, plus it was another encouraging performance from Logan. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Logan all hosted opponents for the third time in as many days, while Sky View’s Saturday...
Herald-Journal
Garland to hold public hearing on proposed property tax hike
Garland will hold a public hearing next week as the city plans to raise its property tax rate by nearly 28%. Utah law allows cities to raise taxes if a majority of the governing body, typically the city council, votes for the increase. The state Truth in Taxation process requires a city to hold a public hearing and inform taxpayers of the increase before voting on it.
kjzz.com
Firefighters extinguish flames at home in northern Utah
GARLAND, Utah (KUTV) — Officials are investigating after a fire was extinguished at a home in Box Elder County. Garland and Tremonton fire departments responded after the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were dispatched to the scene of a single family home on East...
Herald-Journal
Accusatory video taken at Logan carnival goes viral
A group of men portrayed as possible human traffickers in a Logan TikTok video that went viral turned out to be refugees from Afghanistan who served alongside the U.S. military before fleeing the county during last year’s Taliban takeover. And people who know them say the allegations are unfounded.
Plane unable to land at Ogden Airport
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine. Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden […]
Police search for teen who ran away from Layton treatment center
LAYTON, Utah – Police are searching for a missing teenager out of Layton, Utah after she allegedly ran away from a treatment center in the area of 2000 West Gordon Avenue on Thursday. Layton City Police Department (LCPD) says that Natalee, 16, ran away from the treatment center on August 4 around 6:45 p.m. According […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — According to a Twitter post from BountifulPD, all major issues due to the heavy rain have been taken care of. Additionally, they report no traffic accidents. Assistant Chief Dave Edwards with the Bountiful Police Department, PD, said rain has stopped in Bountiful City. However, there...
