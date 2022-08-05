Oklahoma primary election audit debunks rhetoric of election fraud

Read on ktul.com
Related
KTUL
OUTLAWING ABORTION - Part 1: Abortion providers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
KTUL
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
KTUL
More than 60 Oklahoma legislators call for new evidentiary hearing in Richard Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sixty-one Oklahoma legislators are calling on Attorney General John O'Connor to support a new evidentiary hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip. The legislators said an evidentiary hearing would allow "new and emerging evidence in the case proving Glossip's innocence" to be heard in a...
KTUL
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
FEMA offers option to file appeals on assistance decisions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma residents who disagree with FEMA's assistance decision can submit an appeal and have their case reconsidered. Those wanting to appeal will have to write a letter explaining why they disagree with the decision and include documentation that supports the claim. FEMA also offered 10...
KTUL
'Situation of catastrophic proportions': School districts struggle to fill all positions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For Broken Arrow Public Schools, the summer has been filled with hiring. Like many others in Green Country, they're working hard to make sure there's enough staff to start the year. "So teacher-wise, we have about 20 openings district-wide and most of them are our...
KTUL
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
KTUL
Some Green Country students head back to school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Students across Green Country are getting ready to go back to school this week. Today, Catoosa Public Schools, Inola Public Schools, and the Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa return for the 2022-23 school year. As students return, school districts are facing a number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated veterans and their spouses and caregivers. VA employees and CHAMPVA recipients are also eligible. The new vaccine uses a protein-based technology, such as the ones use for...
KTUL
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory beginning Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon on Tuesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This Resource Advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. Resource advisories do not...
KTUL
Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
KTUL
Oklahomans able to recover valuable household items lost in wildfires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With this summer's intense drought, there have been numerous wildfires throughout the state. Local experts are helping to restore mementos and other household items that have been affected by these fires. When Oklahomans are affected by a wildfire, they may lose some of their most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Morning storms, warm and humid afternoon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Showers and thunderstorms are moving south across the eastern half of Green Country this morning. Heavy rain and lightning are expected in the strongest storms. The severe weather risk is very low. Storm chances will become more isolated during the afternoon. More storms may fire...
KTUL
Week begins with storm chances, warm weather sticking around
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday will see increased scattered storm chances for Green Country. The heat and humidity will stick around with a high of 97. Heavy rain and lighting may be possible in the strongest storms, but nothing severe is expected. Storm chances will stick around Tuesday into...
Comments / 0