ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

The Choice Neighborhood Plan Initiative will provide much needed housing to Toledo

By What's Going On Staff
nbc24.com
 3 days ago
Read on nbc24.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
MILLBURY, OH
13abc.com

U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District 4#Warren Ame Church
sent-trib.com

Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool

The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
toledo.com

A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio

Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction

DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

8/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
nbc24.com

Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall

Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy