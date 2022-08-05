The Choice Neighborhood Plan Initiative will provide much needed housing to Toledo

Read on nbc24.com
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Groundbreaking kicks off construction of new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Monday morning was the dawning of construction for eight new pickleball courts in Rotary Community Park. The Perrysburg Rotary Club raised $300,000 of the $400,000 budgeted for the courts which are planned for an area south of the parking lot. The remaining $100,000 will be covered...
Toledo developers hope to double the number of people living downtown in 6 years
ConnecToledo works with developers and the city to improve downtown Toledo. A big part of that improvement is increasing the number of people who call downtown home.
Health department conducts inspections
A Millbury motel showed signs of the presence of mice during a recent health inspection. Wood County Health Department inspectors found mouse droppings when they inspected the Super 8 Motel, 3491 Latcha Road, on July 19. The motel had three critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were employees are not...
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
Residents of Deigle Drive in Toledo voice concerns about road work
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Deigle Drive residents have been having issues since around 2018 when a waterline replacement left their road in bad shape. The city of Toledo is now replacing part of the road, but neighbors are still worried that it won’t be done right. “They did start...
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
'We are in a spiritual battle for our families, neighborhoods, our city': Toledoans gather to combat gun violence through prayer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thoughts, prayers and songs were heard outside the One Government Center on Sunday as ministers and the community came together against gun violence. The event took place at 5 p.m. and was held by faith-based community members in The Acts 2 Fellowship Group. Minister Antoinette Goodloe...
Make a 'Last Splash' at BG City Pool
The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Last Splash week at Bowling Green City Pool & Water Park, which occurs from Aug. 15th-19. The activities scheduled are:. Monday, Aug. 15. Float Your Boat II: The Cardboard Canoe Regatta. Youth ages 5 and up, teens, adults...
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union celebrates its 17th annual Toledo African American Festival
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union will host its 17th annual African American Festival at Promenade Park on Saturday. CEO of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union Suzette Cowell said the festival began as a simple vision,. “A vision. That’s how it started. We started on the...
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date. The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday. “I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter. “I always tell Chief Kral that, in my...
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo. 13abc's Cyber Monday segment interviews cyber security expert Dave Hatter weekly. Sashem and Dave discuss phishing and your private information on 8/8/22.
8/8/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
'We are here, dare I say we're queer': BGO Pride holds first Rainbow Rally in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The BGO Pride Association held its first Rainbow Rally on Saturday at the Bowling Green Wooster Green Park to bring members of the LGBTQ+ community and supporters together. BGO Pride Vice President Kendra Scott was glad to make the event finally happen. "It just started...
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - You might notice the flow of traffic change, as there are now two new roundabouts in Monclova and Richfield townships. The latest two roundabouts mark the 23rd and 24th for the county. The first opened on Wednesday and is located at the intersection at Monclova...
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
