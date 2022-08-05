The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents

Read on pullmanradio.com
Department of Commerce pays $500,000 to fund first step in moving homeless individuals living near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce has issued a letter of intent and a notice to proceed to Empire Health Foundation, providing $500,000 in funding to the organization. This funding enables the Empire Health Foundation to coordinate outreach in the encampment and develop a plan for...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
pullmanradio.com
Terre View Drive At New Roundabout In Pullman Closed Tuesday And Wednesday For Paving
The construction zone for the new roundabout on Terre View Drive in Pullman will be closed to traffic for the next two days for paving. The intersection of Terre View and North Fairway Road will be closed starting Tuesday morning at 5:30. The intersection near the Washington State University golf course is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State Patrol will conduct emphasis patrols as WSU students return for fall semester
Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting August 9th and running through the 20th as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired...
SPD finds missing man in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
idahobusinessreview.com
STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho
The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
inlander.com
Spokane area shelters are over capacity with animals and need more residents to foster, adopt, donate or volunteer
On Saturday night, July 23, a pair of abandoned newborn kittens were found near Deaconess Hospital. The discoverers weren't sure what to do, so they brought them into the hospital's emergency room. Confused but compassionate, the ER reception staff contacted the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, or SCRAPS, to come get the kittens. But SCRAPS couldn't come.
Bisected by highways, a Spokane neighborhood shapes what’s left
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her...
Cooling tent to stay up during heat wave
SPOKANE, Wash. — With more heat on the way, the cooling tent at the homeless camp on Freya St. and I-90 is still up. Jewels Helping Hands, one of the non-profit organizations responsible for the tent says it will stay up at least through Tuesday. Many people who live...
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
KHQ Right Now
Study says Spokane has most affordable rent by minimum wage
A new study from Go Banking Rates said Spokane has the most affordable rent relative to minimum wage. According to them, minimum wage earners need to work an average of 63.33 hours to pay rent every month, the lowest in the nation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant
CHENEY, Wash. – Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up
PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
Riverfront Eats canceled this Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — With the summer in full swing, many activities are here to help people get a fill of Spokane. But as the summer heats up, several activities are getting canceled. During last week's Pacific Northwest heatwave, a number of events in Spokane did not happen. This week,...
pullmanradio.com
Bishop Place Senior Living hosts outdoor concert
Bishop Place Senior Living Hosts Outdoor concerts this Tuesday in Pullman featuring Cherry Sister’s Revival starting at 5:30 pm. The concert will take place at Independent Living parking lot, admission is free.
KHQ Right Now
Police standoff in Logan neighborhood on Sunday resolves peacefully
SPOKANE, Wash. - A police standoff in the Logan neighborhood came to a peaceful end around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Spokane police say they were called out to an apartment complex on the corner of N. Lee and E. South Riverton after reports came in of shots fired. The standoff...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
