Georgia lawmakers looking for transparency, accountability from development authorities

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia cases of monkeypox approaching 600
ATLANTA – Nearly 600 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Georgia since the disease first showed up in the Peach State at the beginning of June, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The disease has spread across the country to the point that...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia suspect pleads guilty in fraudulent online ordering scheme
ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Rachelle Parker has pleaded guilty to theft by taking charges in connection with a fraudulent online ordering scheme involving eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker. “We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will...
wuga.org
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
CBS 46
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
It's the most important part of addiction recovery — and often the most difficult to access
Residents in rural South Georgia are adamantly fighting a zoning request — a faith-based nonprofit called Redeemed Living wants to build cabins for men in addiction recovery on 23 acres of local farmland. But the neighbors don’t want them living next door. The goal, according to Redeemed Living,...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Fall Fairs in Georgia to Visit (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Fall in the state of Georgia is one of our favorite times of year, and thankfully it’s just around the corner. We love it when the air turns crisp and cool (heat...
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he'll be killed in state prison
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the running Black man in a Georgia neighborhood says he fears he will be killed by fellow inmates if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. Travis McMichael, 36, faces sentencing Monday in U.S. District Court after his conviction on federal hate crime charges in February. His defense attorney filed a legal motion Thursday asking the judge to keep McMichael in federal custody. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland argued McMichael has received “hundreds of threats” and won’t be safe in a Georgia state prison system that is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department amid concerns about violence between inmates. On Feb. 23, 2020, McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, armed themselves with guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home just outside the port city of Brunswick. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.
wglr.com
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
First-ever female pilot joins the Georgia State Patrol’s ranks
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol has made history by naming its first-ever female pilot. Trooper Haley Jo Lucas has received her wings and joined GSP’s Aviation Division. “Today we celebrate another milestone with the Department of Public Safety...We hope Trooper Lucas’ accomplishment inspires other young women to...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia man pleads guilty to online romance scam
ATLANTA – A suspect in a romance cyber fraud scams case targeting older adults has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking. Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Borin Khoun has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Theft by Taking relating to his involvement in cyber fraud scams targeting older adults.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Pair sentenced in Georgia prison heroin conspiracy
ALBANY — Two individuals involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by inmates from two Georgia prisons were sentenced to federal prison for their crimes. Joseph Collins, 38, of Augusta State Prison, was sentenced to 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised...
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WXIA 11 Alive
Body found in vehicle confirmed to be missing South Carolina nurse
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — Weeks after a missing woman's vehicle was found wrecked on I-20, authorities confirm that the body found inside was hers. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Shauna Brown was found dead on July 21 in her car which was in a wooded area off the interstate in Warren County, Georgia.
