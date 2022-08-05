SUV drives into Indigenous parade in Gallup, injuring 15

Read on www.kunm.org
Prosecutors rush to keep accused parade-crasher in jail until trial
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors say the man accused of driving drunk through a Gallup parade will likely do something dangerous again if he is not kept in jail. Investigators say Jeff Irving’s blood alcohol was three times the legal limit when he was caught on camera barreling through the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade last week. More than […]
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
Man who allegedly drove SUV through Native American parade in New Mexico accused of aggravated DWI
An SUV driver who on Thursday evening allegedly struck people along a parade route in Gallup, New Mexico, has been accused of aggravated DWI and other charges, according to the New Mexico State Police.
Man arrested after striking several people at Gallup parade
Gallup, NM – A Pinedale man is under arrest after driving through parade barricades and striking several people during the opening parade of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. The parade was in progress at approximately 7:50 p.m. Thursday when Gallup Police officers received a report of individuals drinking alcohol inside a beige Chevrolet Tahoe parked along the parade […]
Witnesses react after man drives through Gallup parade
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about what unfolded Thursday night at the 100th annual Intertribal Ceremonial Parade in Gallup. A 33-year-old man, three times over the legal alcohol limit, driving through the parade, injuring 15 people – including two Gallup police officers. People are traumatized over what happened in Gallup Thursday – including Martin […]
SUV drives through Gallup parade; suspect charged
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – At least 15 people are recovering from injuries after a SUV drove through a crowded parade in Gallup Thursday night. Hundreds of people were gathered on the city streets to celebrate the Intertribal Ceremonial Parade when New Mexico State Police say a 33-year-old driver plowed through the parade route closed to through […]
WATCH: Car drives through Native American parade in Gallup, New Mexico
Truck Drives Through Centennial Gallup Inter-tribal Ceremonial Parade
Update 11:30am EST: A Gallup city spokesperson has confirmed that three suspects were in the vehicle that drove through the parade. All three have been detained and names have not been released, but multiple sources have shared with Native News Online that all suspects are American Indian. Breaking News. On...
