Black Woman-Owned Digital Hub Aims to Help Black Small Business Owners Access Capital

How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The World
Kua Designs brings a little Ghanaian flavor to New York City and beyond. The woman-owned fashion company recently did popups across the country in five major cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, and Washington, D.C.
Calling Tech Enthusiasts! Brooklyn Brothers Open First Black Residency Hacker House
Brooklyn is the home of the first Black residency hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs. Founded by two Brooklyn natives, brothers Rusty and River Fields, RHouse is an intentional engineer, founder, and creator space bringing together a community of Black technologists who are passionate about launching Web3 start-ups. According...
Sunnyside Co-op Listed for More than $1.1 Million, First Co-op Listing to Break $1 Million Mark in Neighborhood
Houses in Sunnyside Gardens are not the only residential listings in the neighborhood going for more than $1 million. In what local real estate agents believe is a first, a co-op in Sunnyside has just been put on the market for more than $1 million. The co-op has been listed...
This European Grocery Chain Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Location
Brooklynites will soon get a taste of the German shopping experience. The Europe-favorite discount grocery store chain Lidl is officially setting up shop in Brooklyn's Park Slope, with a 2024 opening planned. The chain is originally to Germany, and it operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Lidl isn't new to the Big Apple, with locations already open in Harlem and Queens.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
Brooklyn brothers launch hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs
Rusty and River Fields, two brothers born and raised in Brooklyn, have started the first hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs.
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
The Upper West Side’s First Official Weed Store?
MetroBud opened at 72 West 106th Street (between Columbus and Manhattan avenues) earlier this year, and while CBD shops have recently been sprouting up throughout the neighborhood, co-owner Joe tells us this was the first of its kind to be planted on the Upper West Side. The store offers monthly...
UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning
Plus: Texas governor sends buses of migrants to New York The post UPS Workers Suffer in a Brooklyn Warehouse Without Air Conditioning appeared first on Documented.
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
Real estate thought it had an ally in Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. Richards on Thursday night recommended against allowing a $2 billion Queens megaproject by Silverstein Properties, BedRock Real Estate Partners and Kaufman Astoria Studios. The thumbs-down on Innovation QNS comes on the heels of a 917-unit, half-affordable Harlem proposal being killed by the local Council member.
Laser Facial Spot, Skin Laundry, Opening on Columbus Ave. Reviews are Rough.
Signage is up for laser facial brand Skin Laundry at 250 Columbus Avenue, between 71st and 72nd streets (formerly home to Jeffrey Stein Salon). Thanks to Haleigh Tutrow for the tip and photo. “We have revolutionized cleaning dirty, clogged, damaged skin with affordable laser treatments in under 15 minutes,” the...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Celebrate Harlem’s Diverse Culture At The Neighborhood’s Uptown Night Market
Manhattan’s largest food series Uptown Night Market is making its return to Harlem this Thursday, August 11, and it’s doing so as a kick off to the neighborhood’s 48th annual Harlem Week. Operated by a small, diverse, majority female-lead team, the market is meant to amplify the vibrancy of Harlem’s community, culture and food, as well as support its small businesses. New Yorkers can head to the famous Harlem Arches on 12th Ave. and 135th Street to get a taste of 50+ diverse vendors representing over 20 countries and the best offerings from Harlem’s rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European culture. Grab a bite to eat and then enjoy a musical lineup in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, with performances by dozens of local musicians and performers from every genre.
How This Black-Owned Drive-In Movie Theater is Reimagining Entertainment
Ayana Morris, Founder of Newark Moonlight Cinema, joins ChedHER to discuss how she's bringing a unique entertainment experience to the Newark community where the Baxter Terrace housing projects once stood, and gives advice to other business owners out there.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Quick Facts About Rats In NYC (How Big, How Many And How To Get Rid Of Rats)
For many reasons, New York City is called the City of Dreams. It has been a dream for many people to come to the city to pursue their studies, work for prestigious companies, or experience the adventure this city has to offer. However, coming to New York City comes with many drawbacks.
