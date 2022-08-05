ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

By Paige Hill
WSMV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dolly Parton reveals Dollywood’s new longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, coming in 2023

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Dolly Parton announced Friday that Dollywood is getting a new attraction, Big Bear Mountain, which will be the longest roller coaster at the park. According to a news release from Business Wire, the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster costs $25 million, is 3,990 feet long and takes guests through the Smokies. It will become the longest roller coaster at the park.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
WATE

6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Film Star#
WBKR

You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
visitmysmokies.com

6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend

No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WBIR

Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy