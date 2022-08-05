Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

Read on www.wsmv.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visit
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to close
Dolly Parton reveals Dollywood’s new longest roller coaster, Big Bear Mountain, coming in 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Dolly Parton announced Friday that Dollywood is getting a new attraction, Big Bear Mountain, which will be the longest roller coaster at the park. According to a news release from Business Wire, the new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster costs $25 million, is 3,990 feet long and takes guests through the Smokies. It will become the longest roller coaster at the park.
‘We are excited’: Two-story Topgolf in Farragut sets opening date
Dallas-based Topgolf Entertainment Group on Monday confirmed the opening date for its Knoxville area venue, marking the company's 79th global venue as well as an expansion of its Tennessee footprint.
The silly reason Dolly Parton won’t ride Dollywood’s newest — and largest — roller coaster
Dolly Parton and the leadership of Dollywood on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the theme park — a brand-new roller coaster that will be its largest upon opening in the spring of 2023.
WATE
Knoxville bar offering good times without alcohol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood. The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its...
WATE
6,000 attend ‘Shoes for School’ 20th anniversary in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An estimated 6,000 people attended Knoxville Area Urban League’s “Shoes for Schools” event on Saturday, Aug. 6. For the 20th anniversary of the event, community partners and the Knoxville Area Urban League worked together and doubled the number of children who received shoes from last year.
WATE
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
Ijams Hummingbird Festival to be held on August 13
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams Nature Center is getting ready to celebrate its hummingbird festival in August!. The 12th annual Ijams Hummingbird Festival: A Celebration of Wings will be held on August 13 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, the festival will include a bird...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
WATE
Luttrell couple cling to hope for birth of baby with heart defects
LUTTRELL, Tenn. (WATE) — It hasn’t been easy for a Luttrell woman and her husband to conceive their first child, but after two miscarriages within five months, they will welcome their daughter into the world. The couple will travel in a few short weeks to Vanderbilt where the...
visitmysmokies.com
6 Upcoming Events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains You Will Want to Attend
No matter what time of year you decide to visit the Smokies, there are always exciting things happening! From car shows to parades and holiday events, you are sure to find an event around town that appeals to you. However, in the coming weeks, the Smokies are set to host some of the biggest festivals of the entire year! Here are 6 upcoming events in Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains you will want to attend:
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Knoxville community leaders emphasize importance of Eighth of August during annual Libation Ceremony
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knoxville gathered on Sunday morning to mark the Eighth of August, a date that commemorates the day in 1863 when slaves in Tennessee were freed. "I think that, whenever you think about history and the struggles and the challenges, it is emotional," said Reverend Renee Kesler, president of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. "Particularly when you think about what our ancestors went through."
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
wvlt.tv
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
wvlt.tv
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant gives statement that all UT fans will appreciate
Tennessee Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner delivered a quote on Monday that I’m pretty sure all UT fans will love. Garner met with reporters after the Vols’ seventh fall practice to discuss a variety of topics. The veteran defensive line coach touched on the expectations at Tennessee....
