Big changes at Holt Arena

By Brad Bugger For The Journal
 3 days ago

On the corner of Memorial Drive and Stacy Dragila Way, there is a large, illuminated sign proclaiming, “Holt Arena, Home of the Bengals.” Attached to the base of the sign is a plaque that reads, “Milton ‘Dubby’ Holt. An athlete, coach and administrator at Idaho State University for 34 years, Dubby is synonymous with ISU athletics. In 1970, his dream of the first domed football stadium on a college campus was born, forever changing the face of ISU and Pocatello.”

It is entirely appropriate that in the same year that Holt was posthumously inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame, his legacy is finally getting the tender, loving care it deserves, some 52 years after its construction. Holt Arena is in the midst of a significant reconstruction, dragging the facility from the 1970s into the 21st century. A few football fields away from Dubby’s plaque, construction workers are busily replacing the antiquated, multi-colored plastic seats that have marked the arena since its construction.

The race is on to get the new seating in place on the North Side of the arena in time for the Sept. 17 home opening football game with Central Arkansas. As soon as the football season ends following the Nov. 1 game with the Idaho Vandals, demolition will begin on the South Side. Work will largely pause during January and February to allow for the ISU indoor track season and the return of the Simplot Games, which have been canceled the last two years because of COVID. Then in March, work will resume on the South Side, with completion of the remodel expected in plenty of time for the kickoff of the 2023 football season.

Despite some hiccups — the new orange seats planned for the middle of the North Side were trapped at a West Coast port last week — Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros is confident Holt will be ready for the opening kickoff.

“Some things will remain unfinished, like the North Side ticket office, we’ll probably still have to keep leasing space in the Sports Medicine Building,” Thiros said during a recent interview. “But as far as using the building for hosting games and accommodating fans, we’re going to be ready to rock and roll, by all indications.”

The key features of the first phase of the remodel are wider, more comfortable seats, a renovated President’s Box, much better and more ADA-compliant accommodations for patrons with special needs, a new turf, the addition of revenue-producing premium seating and a cleaner, much more professional look to the North Side grandstand.

Next year, ISU will add translucent windows over the top of the North Side grandstand, allowing more light into the arena, they’ll enclose the nasty-looking yellow and brown insulation that fills the ceiling and cover it with “branded” graphics, and replace a roof that has leaked in years past, causing the interruption of basketball games back when the ISU hoops teams utilized the facility.

For taller or heavier patrons who have uncomfortably wiggled into and out of the old Holt Arena seats, probably the biggest attraction of the remodel is the wider seats.

“Every (existing) seat in Holt Arena is 16 inches,” Thiros said. “The (new) plastic seats are all 19 inches. Those seats in the middle section are 20 or 21 inches. These seats are mounted on a bar, so you’ll be able to move the bar back a bit farther in that seating area, and they are more aerodynamic so there will be more leg room in there.”

The North Side will feature premium seating boxes — eight groups of four seats, and two groups of eight seats — which will generate revenue to help pay for the expanded ISU football coaching staff. Patrons are required to donate $1,500 to the Bengal Athletic Boosters, which entitles them to purchase four of the premium seats for $5,000 for the season.

“Everything is sold except for two groups of four remaining, and we’ll get those sold too,” Thiros said.

The President’s Box, where a lot of high-level “schmoozing” takes place on game day, will also get a significant facelift. A food and beverage serving space, large “living room” style seats and televisions will all be part of the ambience for the boosters who are invited to watch the game in style. While the box won’t generate any additional revenue directly, hopefully it will be the place where relationships with donors are created and nurtured.

“We would expect if we’re doing a good job cultivating guests in the President’s Box that we’re building support for the institution as a whole,” Thiros said. “I would say that 90 percent of the people I host in the President’s Box or take on a charter (to away games) say they feel good about their experience, and they almost always invest in the program.”

The remodel will also be a benefit to patrons in wheelchairs or with other special needs. The new ramps will be ADA-compliant and much easier to maneuver, and once both sides of the remodel are complete, there will be significantly more handicapped accommodations. An elevator will be available to provide access to the premium seats on the North Side.

“There will be ADA-accessible seating at every level of seat,” Thiros said.

For the upcoming football season, there will be a bit of a bipolar feeling to the Holt experience. The student section will remain on the South Side, in the older, uncomfortable seats, for example. Thiros said she wanted to keep the students together and in the middle of the arena, rather than splitting them up in the various available sections of the new North Side seats.

“We would have to move them all the way to the ends of the arena (if they were placed on the North Side),” Thiros said. “We put them in the center section, and they like to be all together, they like to be near the band, and they don’t like to be intermixed with the general fans because sometimes the fans complain, ‘You guys are too rowdy.’ We want our students to be rowdy and to have their own space. So, for this year, the location of the student section isn’t going to change.”

One unique feature to the remodel will be the designation of the “Missing Man Chair,” which will be a seat that is spotlighted and always empty as tribute to the service men and women who have lost their lives in service to their country.

The entire remodel is expected to cost about $20 million, including about $8 million for special earth-quake bracing, a requirement revealed during the early planning stages of the remodel. Idaho Central Credit Union is making a significant contribution to cover the cost of the new seating, while the earth-quake bracing is being rolled into a bond.

The new turf will be two-toned, alternating between regular “grass green” and “ICCU green,” in recognition of the credit union’s significant financial contribution to the project. The field will be renamed Idaho Central Credit Union/Caccia Field.

In case you’re curious, the renovation will probably not result in Holt Arena getting back into the concert business. The last major concert Holt hosted was Jason Aldean in 2010, although there have been some smaller shows since. George Casper, the event director for ISU, says Holt doesn’t have the infrastructure to support the large lighting and sound systems that major acts demand these days, and the renovation won’t change that.

The local high schools have also decided to play most of their football games at their school fields, although Casper says Holt is still available to host post-season playoff games, as well as the usual community events like graduation, spring fair, auto shows, etc., although some of those events may have to be delayed during the renovation.

There are probably very few southeastern Idahoans who haven’t had some kind of experience in Holt Arena — originally named the ASISU Minidome — during its more than half century of existence, whether that be an athletic event, a graduation ceremony, an entertainment event or a trade show. It is well past time for Dubby’s dream to get the maintenance attention it deserves.

Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, suggestions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com

ISU student wins NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium Internship to research extremophiles in deep ocean

POCATELLO — A summer research project by an Idaho State University student may give us some insight into what life might look like across the cosmos. Recently, Rhys Ellis, a senior honors microbiology student from Boise, Idaho, was awarded a NASA Idaho Space Grant Consortium Summer Internship. Over the summer months, Ellis is analyzing samples of deep-sea sediments and uncovering what types of earth’s hardiest organisms — known as extremophiles — call these sediments home.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
Navo, Wren Eugene

Navo Wren Eugene Navo Died at his home peacefully on August 4, 2022. He was 66 years old. Wren was born on December 8, 1955 to Richard Navo and Frances Sandy. He attended school in Blackfoot. He was employed at Pillsbury and later at the Fort Hall Casino. He was married to Valinda Gould in 1985 then divorced in 1995. From this union they had three children, Ivy, Randy, Reginald and three step children Desiree, Rachel, and Amanda. As a single father, he made the best of each situation and tried to make a positive impact in his kids lives. Wren loved being active outdoors. In his younger years he was known as being a fast runner and a great basketball player. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and on summer nights, he could often be found stargazing at the night sky. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frances and Richard, his sisters Gloria, Elizabeth, Corey, and Myrna; his brothers, Timothy and Larry; his nephews, Tony, Jackie, Ozzie, Ellery, and Quinn; nieces, Jessica, and Sonja; sister-in-law, Nadine; and grandparents, Issac Sandy, Mary Fisher Sandy, Charles Navo, and Zuni Bear Navo. He is survived by his children:Ivy Savey (Shawn) of Pocatello, Randy Navo, and Reginald Navo. Step-children: Desiree Afraid of Bear (Curtis) of Blackfoot, Rachel Gould of Pocatello, and Amanda Honena of Blackfoot. And his brothers Dexter Navo (Karen) of Blackfoot, Richard Navo of Blackfoot and numerous family members and friends. The viewing was held at the Navo residence. He was laid to rest in the Gibson Cemetery on Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Dick's Sporting Goods opening this week in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A long-awaited sporting goods retailer will open in Idaho Falls this weekend with prizes for many who help them commemorate the event. Dick’s Sporting Goods is opening a new store at the Grand Teton Mall at 2240 East 17th Street and will be offering exclusive deals as well as holding raffles throughout the weekend for new customers to celebrate the new store.
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Dozens Run and Walk at Steppin' for Life Event in Pocatello

Despite the rainy weather, dozens turned out for the annual Steppin’ for Life 2K/5K run and walk. Held at OK Ward Park, registration got underway early this morning and then it was on your mark, get set, and go as runners and walkers made their way around the course.
A Pocatello Municipal Band thank you

The Summer 2022 season of Concert in the Park by the Pocatello Municipal Band just ended on Sunday, July 31st. On behalf of the bandmembers, I would like to extend a Thank You to all who played a role in our enjoyable concert season: First, to our wonderful audiences who braved the evening sun and heat to listen to us—we would have no purpose without audiences; second, to Mrs. Kerrie Tolman for all her time and effort as the PMB’s primary conductor and to Dr. Pat Brooks and Dr. Tom Kloss, who conducted two concerts each; third, to the bandmembers who performed and worked behind the scenes to make the season possible; fourth, to our guest soloists Mr. Casey Emerson, Dr. Tom Kloss, Dr. Eddie Ludema, Ms. Claire Smedley Dye, and conductors Dr. Patrick Young and Dr. Nell Flanders; fifth, to the City of Pocatello’s Department of Parks and Recreation and our corporate sponsors, whose support means all the difference between scheduling a season are not—the JR Simplot Company, Idaho Central Credit Union, Yellowstone Dental Associates, Lookout Credit Union, West Family Medicine, and Citizens Community Bank. Thank you also to Jim & Greg Johnston for the American flags, Jungle Retreat Ice Cream for the guest conductor gift cards, Idaho State University for use of the band room for our rehearsals, and Pocatello School District 25 for use of its band library. And last but not least, thank you to Ms. Courtney Johnson and the Idaho State Journal for keeping the public informed about the concert schedule with articles and community calendar reminders.
Galloway, Eugene George

Eugene Galloway George Galloway Our friend, Eugene George Galloway "Gene" left us on August 4, 2022, at the age of 77, in Pocatello, Idaho. Gene will forever be remembered for his smile, contagious laugh, always followed by a kind or gentle word. His attitude is a beacon on a distant hill, and he was never known to "give up" trying. Gene was always up for a game of golf or tennis. He found coaching tennis to be a rewarding experience. He discovered his place in the real estate business where he found success and built lifelong acquaintances. Genes' greatest love was music and playing the guitar. He often expressed his heart and soul through music. Gene knew how to be a friend to anyone, and in doing so, left the world a better place. Our hearts are full of gratitude for the kind and compassionate care Gene received from Quail Ridge and Enhabit Hospice Care. Each of you are the definition of "angel". You truly became very special to him. There will be no services held at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Phillips, William "Bill"

Phillips William "Bill" Phillips William "Bill" Phillips was born August 30, 1927 in Pocatello, Idaho to Sena Mae and Morgan Phillips. He was one of eight children. He spent his childhood in Inkom, Idaho. Bill attended schools in Pocatello. After school Bill served his country in the United States Navy. Bill married Carol Jean Christensen on September 25, 1952 and this union was blessed with three beautiful children. Bill held many jobs while living in Pocatello. He was a truck driver hauling milk; worked for Cowboy Oil and Associated Foods. For the last 5o years he owned and operated Pocatello Tire. Bill was a horse racer and trainer; chariot and cutter racer. He served as President of the Pocatello Chariot and Cutter Association. When Bill wasn't training or racing horses you could find him at the bowling alley. He spent time as President of the Men's Bowling Association and is a member of the Pocatello Bowling Hall of Fame. Bill is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carol Phillips of Pocatello, Idaho; daughter Bonita Phillips (Cynda Gettman) of Blackfoot, Idaho ; sister Dorothy ( John) Green of Blackfoot, Idaho; and good family friend Launa Lynch of Nampa, Idaho; granddaughter and great grandkids; numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Sterling, Pete, Ray and Ridge; sisters Myrtle and Wilma; son Sheldon Bart Phillips and daughter BarJean Phillips. The family would like to thank Enhabit/Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their help. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago

RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
Demolition derby set for Saturday at Bannock County Fair

A demolition derby is set for Saturday at the Bannock County Fair in Downey. The event is being hosted by 208 Demolition Derby, which hosts derby events throughout Idaho. It will be in the main arena at the Downey fairgrounds starting at 5 p.m., with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entry is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Eddy Card and his wife, Cassie, started the Blackfoot-based 208 Demolition...
Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
Boise, Idaho to Idaho Falls, Idaho

Alarm went off at 6am for us to get an early start on a fairly big day of driving. Sandra drove today and did very well. No major alerts and she only went on the wrong side of the road once and that was only when we were in a carpark so all was good.
Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Ammon's first balloon rally cleared for takeoff

Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 am Sunday morning. The post Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff appeared first on Local News 8.
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Welcome Elements For Happiness, now open at 150 S. Main St., Suite C, inside the Kress Building. This cute new shop features an eclectic collection of ceramics, home décor, pottery, crystals, sage, incense and more! Be sure to stop in and welcome Ricky to our neighborhood. Welcome to The...
East Idaho man reportedly admitted to punching pregnant woman

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to punching a woman who is six months pregnant. According to the probable cause affidavit, Isaac Bale, 19, told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer that he punched the victim in the face, giving her a black eye. Police responded to a report of the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday. The caller said he saw a man, later identified...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after pointing loaded shotgun at recycling company employee

POCATELLO— A 36-year-old local man has been arrested after police say he pointed a loaded shotgun at a recycling company employee Saturday morning. Joseph Cool Goddard, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to Pacific Recycling on the 3500 block of Highway 30 around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a man, later identified as Goddard, who...
City weighing options for condemned water slide at Ross Park

POCATELLO — After three seasons of the water slide at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex sitting dormant for safety concerns, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is still working on a plan to fund its replacement. The water slide at Ross Park was condemned in 2020 for safety issues with its worn wooden steps. John Banks, Pocatello parks and recreation director, said since then the city has been actively working to replace the structure. ...
